Rockford girls take second at conference cross country meet

Rockford’s Ruby Gifford (left) placed third at Saturday’s Wright County Conference West cross country meet and Ellie Sather was 14th. The team captured second out of eight teams. (Submitted photo)

By Dave Pedersen

Rockford’s girls cross country team warmed up for the season-ending Section 5A cross country meet in Mora Friday, Oct. 16, by finishing second at Oct. 11’s eight-team Wright County Conference West meet in Cokato.

Coach Jason Hester claims his team was not at its best when finishing 24 points behind champion Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the eight-team event that had 54 runners. He said, “It is a testament to the talent these girls have.”

The top five Rocket finishers all earned All-Conference honors. Eighth-graders Hailey Jackson and Ruby Gifford finished second and third, less than a second apart. Both won All-Conference honors. Named All-Conference Honorable Mention was senior Ellie Sather (14), ninth-grader Elizabeth Smith (16) and junior Alix Gifford (23).

“Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead came out ready and took it to the rest of the field after the first 200-meters,” said Hester. “We were playing catch-up the entire race. Hailey and Ruby both ran very good races, with Ruby posting a career best time.”

Rockford and HLWW will meet again at the section meet Friday in Mora. There will be no state tournament this year.

The boys will run at the section meet Thursday, Oct. 15, in Mora. The team has one senior in Mike Nelson to go with two ninth-graders and three eighth-graders on varsity. The top finishers at the conference meet were Tyler Beise (39) and Tristan Faber (40).

Section meets involve a series of six sub-meets of four teams each day. Teams will be seeded based on season-best times using the average of each runner’s top three times of the season.

Volleyball

Rockford’s volleyball team opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted last week.

After losing the first game 25-20, Rockford won the next three games by the same 25-21 score. Stats from the match were not available.

“After dropping the first set, the team came back to fight and we got better throughout the night,” said coach Jen Milton. “HLWW was a good defensive team that made us work for each point.”

The team is home against Litchfield, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

