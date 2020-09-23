Rockford girls soccer becomes offensive in win and tie

By Dave Pedersen
After getting outscored10-2 when losing the first three girls soccer games Rockford exploded to score six goals in two games last week.
The result was a 4-1 victory over Mayer Lutheran and a 2-2 tie against Providence Academy at home.
Senior captain Sydney Manthana scored twice against Mayer Lutheran with one goal each netted by Hattie Jackson, and Rayna Johnson. Ellie Ziemer assisted on both of Manthana’s goals.
Rockford fell behind Delano 3-0 in the first three minutes but fought hard the rest of the way according to coach Melissa Joseph.
“Saturday against Providence we played very well with lots of teamwork,” adds Joseph. “We controlled the field and play. We had lots of other scoring opportunities, but we just couldn’t capitalize.”
Goals were scored by Manthana and Alex Von Holtum with assists by Mae Weiss and Rylee Larson. Both Providence goals came on “unfortunate” calls by the officials.
Against Delano starting goalie Allie Campbell suffered an injury that will keep her out for two weeks. Ziemer stepped up and played in goal. Joseph said she prefers to have her versatile Ziemer on the field.
Rockford has several newcomers to varsity action. Spots opened when some varsity players decided not to return.
Joseph said stand out players have been captains Manthana, Larson and Ziemer. Also playing well are goalie Campbell, forwards Johnson, Von Holtum and Lizzy Poppler, plus defender Lucy Smith.
“All of our newcomers are working very hard and having strong performances when subbing in,” says Joseph. “This team is a great bunch that work hard, laugh often and leave everything on the field.”
Rockford plays at Waconia, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and is home to Holy Family, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team lost three games last week all by the same 5-0 score. The team plays at Waconia, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 and is home against Holy Family, 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
