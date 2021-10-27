It has been so long since Rockford won its last conference cross country title that only one current runner was alive in 2004.
The Rocket girls captured first place at last week’s Wright County Conference West championship hosted by Rockford at Shamrock Golf Course. It was a big breakthrough after placing second the past five seasons.
Ruby Gifford, a ninth-grader, becomes the third Rocket girls conference champion since 1915, including the Wright County and Central Minnesota conferences.
It was Gifford’s second straight meet title and her eighth top-five varsity finish this season. She also earned All-Conference honors the previous two seasons.
Joining Gifford on the awards stand was her sister Alix, a senior placing ninth to earn All-Conference honors. The third All-Conference winner is Lauryn Wittnebel (11), an eighth-grader.
Sophomore Jane West (14), senior Emma Sather (15) and ninth-grader Maggie Thompson (19) earned honorable mention honors. The top 20 finishers earn conference awards. Liz Smith (30) also was on the title team.
“I knew that I had a chance to win, but I didn’t think I could,” said Ruby, who placed sixth in the section last season, qualifying for the state meet that did not happen due to COVID.
“I was bummed that there was not a state meet last year because of all the hard work I’d done,” said Ruby, who has not slowed down her effort. “During the off-season I usually ran two to five miles every day of the week. I also played softball.”
Gifford also credits her success to being on the same team as her sister Alix, saying their hard work has paid off.
“We trained together running throughout the summer and on off days,” said Ruby. “We work out together in the gym and work together to grocery shop and make healthy meals and snacks.”
Rockford won the girls meet with 50 points, followed by Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (60), Annandale (70), Dassel-Cokato (115), New London-Spicer (148), Glencoe-Silver Lake (156), Litchfield (167) and Watertown Mayer (178).
The girls carry momentum into the Section 6AA meet, Thursday, Oct. 28, at Collinwood Park in Cokato. It is the first year for a three-class format with Rockford moving from A to AA.
Top teams are Delano and Mound-Westonka, ranked in the state’s top 12 most of the season. The top two teams advance to state Nov. 6 at St. Olaf University in Northfield.
The Rocket boys placed fifth out of seven teams. Leaders ere Tanner Michlitsch (19), Tyler Mager (22), Ty Kulavik (23), Tristan Faber (28), Grady Dawson (32), Rylan Gifford (38) and Colton Braun (39).
The top three boys earned All-Conference honorable mention honors and five of the seven runners had personal best times.
“Both groups exceeded expectations,” said head coach Jason Hester. “The fact that we beat Howard Lake-Wavery-Winsted in the girls race was awesome. We did not really expect that, but the girls stepped up in a big way.”
The Section 6AA boys meet will feature the state’s No. 1 ranked runner Alden Keller from Breck and No. 4 Sal Wirth from Annandale.
