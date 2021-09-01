Rockford girls, boys soccer opens with victories

By Dave Pedersen
Rockford’s soccer teams opened their seasons Saturday, Aug. 28, with victories. The girls edged Robbinsdale-Cooper 1-0 in overtime and the boys posted a 3-0 shutout over West Lutheran.
Girls coach Melissa Joseph said Alex Von Holtum scored off an Aliyah Robran assist with three minutes left in overtime.
“Goalie Allie Campbell had some great saves and the whole team played very well together,” said Joseph. “Their hard work in the pre-season paid off.”
The girls have nine seniors, seven juniors and four sophomores on the varsity roster. Senior captains are Rylee Larson, Von Holtum and Lucy Smith.
Joseph said the captains along with Robran and Campbell, a junior, each add their own skills and spice to the game.
“Campbell will be a huge factor in our games as she is as solid as they come,” added the coach. “Our team commitment and camaraderie are sure to elevate us to some wins this season.”
Other seniors are Diana Lucas-Chavez, Hannah Moe and Mackenzie Bakken. Juniors are Marissa Miller, Dayne Lowe, Daniela Ibarra Bucio, Elise Biorn, Amelia Ehlers and Kaitlyn Eildkerts. Sophomores include Rayna Johnson, Justine Miller, Mae Weiss and Ellen Gordee. Jacquelin Lopez Martinez is a ninth-grader and Riley Freed is a seventh-grader.
The next game is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at home against Mound Westonka. Rockford plays at Watertown-Mayer 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
boys
The boys were powered by three goals from Ian Mercil in the shutout of West Lutheran. Coach Robert Von Kaenel said he was missing four players and junior Jay Trandahl was injured in the first half.
“Every available player contributed to the win,” said Von Kaenel. “It was a physical game played on a slick turf from the rain, so the play was a little sloppier than I wanted. Still, everyone gutted it out and it was a good opportunity to see every player in a match situation.”
Even with a senior laden team and high expectations, Von Kaenel said there will be some challenges especially after senior captain and a top scorer, Miguel Duran Lucas, was lost to a knee injury over the summer.
“Many players have the ability to play multiple positions, so I will be experimenting with some different personnel in practices and in games in order to find a combination that works,” he added.
Senior Elliot Colton returns in goal. Senior Caleb Karg, who was injured for a lot of last season, provides strength and speed no matter where he plays on the field. He starts the season in as a center midfielder.
The coach said the defense will be anchored by seniors Bryan Sandoval and Evan Boerboom. Other defenders include seniors Jose Ortega and Preston Smith, juniors Joe Luckett and Alan Duran Lucas, a ninth-grader.
Senior Matt Larson returns as a center midfielder and can fulfill multiple roles depending on how the match is going.
Other options for midfielders or wingers are Trandahl, seniors Alberto Lopez Martinez and Nathan Fleischhacker, juniors Gavin Faber, Tanner Broen and Cole Tauber, plus sophomore Eli Von Holtum.
Senior Bryan Ortega, Mercil, junior Ethan Scarbrough and senior Keneth Ramirez are forwards.
The next games are 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Becker and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Maranatha Christian Academy in Brooklyn Park. The next home games are 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, against Southwest Christian and 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, against Mound Westonka.
