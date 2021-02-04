The Delano-Rockford girls hockey team posted a big edge on shots on goal (49-17) but had a small edge in goals, defeating Rochester Lourdes 3-2 Saturday.
Goals were scored by Kendall Hassler, Mary Beth Kivisto and Kali Schmidt. Goalie Kayla Simonson made 15 saves.
In the other game last week, Orono defeated Delano-Rockford 6-1, taking a 49-22 edge in shots on goal. Kali Schmidt scored the lone goal and Simonson made 43 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Delano-Rockford dropped to 2-4 after losing two close games by the same 3-2 score last week. In the loss to Holy Family Brad Pinoniemi scored both goals and Jesse Peterson had two assists. Goalie Thomas Huotari made 22 saves.
Gunnar Paulson and Tyler Selstad scored in the 3-2 loss to Orono when D-r had a 30-20 advantage in shots on goal. Huotari stopped 17 shots.
