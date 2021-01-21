After Marty Johnson stepped down as head girls basketball coach at Rockford in late November, Ryan Martin took over two weeks prior to the start of this season.
“I have worked at Rockford High School for the last four years,” said Martin, who served as the Orono head coach the past two years. “I have a great relationship with all of the girls in the program from working in the school.”
Rockford opened the season Saturday with a 63-38 loss to Providence Academy. Sydney Manthana led with 13 points, while Ava Cusciotta and Makayla Graunke each netted 10.
“The first game was all about me getting comfortable coaching this group of girls,” said Martin. “We will continue to improve every day in practice and see where we are come section time.”
Rockford did not graduate one player from last year, though not all returned. Last year the team was 19-9, earning the No. 3 section seed. Rockford was ranked 20th in the state in scoring among all classes, averaging 64 points per game.
“I have no true idea who all of my starters are right now,” adds Martin about working with 19 varsity/junior varsity players. I have only had them for two weeks. My girls have made the adjustments to playing with mask.”
As a player, Martin was a National Junior College All-American at Coffeyville Community College in 2005.
He moved on to Wichita State which advanced to the sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament in 2006. Martin was named the top sixth man in college basketball.
As a coach he served as a college graduate assistant at Missouri for two seasons before moving to Northern Colorado as a men’s team assistant for three years.
Martin was hired as an assistant girls coach at Eden Prairie for two years before named head boys coach at Minnetonka in 2015. He worked two seasons as assistant coach for North Dakota State women’s team before taking the head girls position at Orono.
