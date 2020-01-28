Rockford won both girls basketball games played last week, coming at it from two different directions.
In the 58-46 victory over Dassel-Cokato two players, Sydney Manthana (13) and Ava Cusciotta (10), combined to score 23 of the 25 first half points. In the 58-51 triumph over Glencoe-Silver Lake, seven different Rockets netted first half points when taking a 31-16 lead.
Improving to 11-5 overall, Rockford will play at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and against Holy Family at the St. Michael-Albertville tournament, 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The Rockets are home to face neighbor Delano, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Coach Marty Johnson said his team did not have great scoring balance the first half against Dassel-Cokato when leading 25-21.
“We did come out of half and play better on both ends of the floor,” notes Johnson. “Defensively, we only gave up 46 points and ended up winning by 12.”
Manthana made five 3-point baskets and was 9 of 10 for the free throw line. The junior netted 24 points with seven rebounds and steals, plus five assists. The team was 17 of 22 from the line for 77.3 percent. Rockford also held a 45-39 rebound advantage.
Cusciotta had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Aliyah Robran scored six points with four rebounds. Ellie Sather added five rebounds, four steals and three points. Jayden Lark had four assists, three rebounds and two points.
Johnson said Rockford played a great first half defensively against Glencoe-Silver Lake and one of top players in the conference. GSL was held scoreless until the 7:56 mark in the first half when scoring just 16 points.
“I felt we kept Glencoe off balance by mixing up our man and zone defense depending on a made or missed basket,” said Johnson. “Makayla Graunke had a couple of nice 3-point baskets in the first half.”
The second half saw GSL’s top scorer, Miah Monahan, knock down five 3-point shots and scored 25 points in the half.
“She is a great player and we didn’t have an answer for her defensively,” said Johnson. “Fortunately for us, we held the rest of her teammates to only 10 second half points.”
It was the second straight game when Cusciotta had 11 rebounds. She also had 13 points, three blocks and two steals. Manthana led with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Graunke was the other Rocket in double figures with 10 points. Lark grabbed five rebounds while both Sara Byers and Ellie Sather had four. Robran added six points.
It also was coaches vs. cancer night with all proceeds going to the family of Rockford senior Jack Bryngelson, who is fighting bone cancer. Johnson said the community support was overwhelming and thanks everyone who helped make it such a special night.
WRESTLING
Rockford has its only home wrestling match of the season starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 against St. Croix Lutheran and Roseville.
The school is re-building the program with wrestlers either competing on varsity or junior varsity.
