Despite knowing all the Rockford girls basketball players return next year with no seniors, they were still aiming to make a mark this season.
However, the No. 3 seed Rockets were a little off target in the 54-44 loss to Annandale in the second round of the playoffs to end the season at 19-9. Rockford advanced with an 85-32 victory over Minneapolis Patrick Henry.
“We split with Annandale during the regular season, so I knew it would be a tough game,” said coach Marty Johnson. “We struggled against their 2-1-2 trap defense and couldn’t get into any kind of offensive flow.”
Another factor was the poor shooting, including making just six out of 21 three throws for 29 percent. Annandale shot 50 percent, going 18 of 36 from the line. Rockford made 22 free throws for 68.8 percent against Henry.
Rockford was ranked 20th in the state in scoring among all classes, averaging 64 points per game. The Rockets normally dominate on the boards but were out-rebounded by Annandale 50-34.
“I think we started to force things instead of being patient and putting together good possessions,” adds Johnson. “Nothing really went our way.”
Against Annandale Rockford trailed 26-20 at the half, but rallied to tie at 30 in second half. Sydney Manthana, who scored 29 points the first time the teams played this year, led with 12 points in the game. She also had six rebounds and four steals.
However, no other Rocket scored in double figures. Other scorers were Sara Byers, 7, Emma Sather 6, Ava Cusciotta 4, Jayden Lark 4, Aliyah Robran 3, Hannah Stedman 2 and Ellie Sather 1. Cusciotta had eight blocks and Ellie Sather grabbed eight rebounds.
“Defensively, we got into foul trouble and put the Cardinals on the free throw line 36 times.” adds Johnson. “It was a frustrating way to end the season as we didn’t play our best game.”
Rockford jumped to a 52-14 halftime lead against Henry. Some 17 players saw action and 16 scored points. This was without Manthana, the team’s leading scorer at 18 points per game.
“We got off to a great start in the first half, as we put up 52 points,” said Johnson.” Jayden Lark led the offense with 14 points in the half. We also played great full court defense, causing Patrick Henry to commit numerous turnovers.”
Rockford held a 63-33 edge in rebounds. The only other player to score in double figures was Cusciotta with 11. Robran had seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Makayla Graunke scored six points with five rebounds. Shauna Lark added six points and three rebounds.
Also scoring was Cassia Cady 5, Julia Houghton 5, Emma Sather 4, Byers 4, Stedman 4, Reagan Pedersen 4, Rylie Larson 3, Alix Gifford 3, Ellie Sather 3, Nayah Phetdara 3 and Katherine Bills 2.
“I can’t say enough good things about this team, as they are an extremely hard working and talented group of young ladies,” notes Johnson. “Without any seniors the future is extremely bright for Rockford girls basketball.”
