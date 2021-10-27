Rockford ended the regular football season with a 20-0 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to take a 6-2 overall record to the Section 5AA tournament Oct. 20.
The Rockets received the No. 4 seed and opened at home Oct. 26 against 5-3 Litchfield after this issue went to press. The winner would play at No. 1 Providence Academy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The section title game 7:45 p.m. Nov. 5, at Crown College.
Both defenses dominated the first half against HLWW. Rockford’s Wes Overton intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop the first long HLWW drive. Hayden Johnson forced a fumble recovered by Overton to stop another drive.
Rockford scored first on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Sam Zilmer to Alex Altmann.
Overton was able to get another interception, and just before the half, Logan Stedman nearly returned an interception 97 yards for a score before stopped.
In the second half Rockford used the ground game to put together a drive sparked by runs from Henry Skinner, Patrick Audry and Conner McCracken. The drive finished with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Zilmer to Altmann to build a 13-0 lead.
The rain continued to be a factor with both teams playing for field position. Rockford sealed the win when Nolan Perry intercepted a pass and scored from 34 yards out.
Zilmer was 6 for 20 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. McCracken had 10 carries for 48 yards, Andry had six carries for 44 yards, Skinner had three carries for 19 yards and Altman had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Caleb Richards led tacklers with 11, while Overton had 10 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Harrison Brun and Winston Smith each had nine tackles. Jaxon Maki had a quarterback sack and three tackles for loss.
“It was a wet game and we had a lot of penalties that we need to clean up,” said coach Dan Houghton. “It was tough to get into a flow on offense. The defense played a great game and I am very happy with knocking off a rival and getting to 6-2.”
Rockford finished district play with the first district title since 1963 and most regular season wins since 2002.
The tough section includes five teams ranked in the top 15 in the state.
Starters for the playoffs on offense are Zilmer at quarterback, running backs McCracken and Richards, wide receivers Altmann and Afton Kaul and tight end Cameron Nute.
Offensive linemen include Carter Edwards, Maki, Smith, Sam Stuckmayer and Chase Evans.
Top offensive reserves include Skinner at quarterback, Stedman and Andry at running backs, Overton at tight end and Perry as a wide receiver. David Bills and Nathan Woodward are backup linemen.
Defensive starters are Maki and Altmann at defensive end, linemen Smith, Andry and Johnson, plus Overton and Richards at linebackers. Defensive backs are Perry, Brun, Stedman and Skinner.
Top defensive reserves include Edwards, Stuckmayer, Avery MacDonald, McCracken, Wilson Sanderson, Nicholas Binnebose and Kaul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.