Rockford’s offense continued to stand out in the 35-22 victory over Melrose on Oct. 23. In the three straight victories the Rockets outscored opponents 96-55.
The Melrose game was moved to Sauk Center’s turf field after the snow storm.
“This one was a big win for us,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Melrose has had our number since the state put us together in the same district. We always had good battles, but we finally got over the hump.”
Rockford’s defense shut down Melrose on its first two drives before running back Connor Schreckenghaust rushed for a touchdown.
After Melrose cut the lead to 7-6, Rocket quarterback Sam Zilmer connected with tight end Wes Overton for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Ryan Boysen intercepted a pass from a 6-5 receiver and Schreckenghaust scored three plays later, upping the lead to 21-6.
Defensive end Winston Smith picked off a pass with 10 seconds left in the first half. Schreckenghaust scored again to make it a 28-22 halftime lead.
After halftime, Rockford’s offense moved the ball and the defense continued to stop the Dutchmen,
Sophomore Henry Skinner took over at quarterback and scored on an 18-yard run in the third quarter. Melrose scored two fourth quarter touchdowns against Rocket reserves to make the final 35-22.
Zilmer was 6 of 10 passing for 84 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Schreckenghaust had 20 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Conner McCracken had six carries for 47 yards, Caleb Richards had six rushes for 35 yards and Skinner had two carries for 37 yards and one touchdown. Overton had four catches for 64 yards with a touchdown. Alex Altmann had one catch for 22 yards.
Leading tackler on defense was defensive end Ashton Fox with eight, who also had one funble recovery. Linebacker’s Ryan Storlien and Overton each had seven tackles. Nathan Jorgenson and Patrick Andry each had six tackles. Smith had one interception and a forced fumble.
“Our guys showed up ready to play in the cold and it showed the entire game,” added Houghton. “It was a complete team victory with offense, defense and special teams. When all the groups are playing well we will be tough to beat.”
This Rockets are home against Montevideo, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. It will be homecoming and the first meeting between the schools.
Rockford is 3-0 and tied for first in the district with Pierz. Montevideo is 0-1 after missing the first two games because of COVID related issues.
