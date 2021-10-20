Rockford football slips to 5-2 after loss to Royalton

Rockford kept the non-District football game against Royalton close last Friday, Oct. 15, until there were 90 seconds left to play.
Royalton pulled out a 20-6 victory as Rockford moved to 5-2 overall after clinching the district title.
“We didn’t start this game well when wet grass at the start had us slipping around,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Defensively, we made too many mistakes early in the game. Offensively, we weren’t clicking and overall didn’t make enough plays to win this game.”
It was the first meeting between the two schools. Both teams had trouble hanging onto the ball early. Winston Smith recovered a fumble to stop one Royalton drive. However, two other drives did result in touchdowns and a 12-0 lead.
To start the second half Rockford’s defense forced a fumble recovered by Wes Overton. Quarterback Sam Zilmer passed to Overton to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Patrick Andry, cutting the lead to 12-6.
In the fourth quarter Royalton was marching down the field when Hayden Johnson forced a fumble recovered by Andry. Another drive was stopped when Overton and Harrison Brun stopped a fourth down attempt.
After Rockford’s tipped pass was intercepted, the Rockets got the ball back with 1:30 to play on its own 20. Royalton returned an interception for a touchdown and 20-6 victory.
Zilmer was 12 of 27 passing for 126 yards with four interceptions. Conner McCracken had six carries for 12 yards. Overton had three catches for 37 yards, Nolan Perry had three receptions for 34 yards, Alex Altmann had two catches for 29 yards and Henry Skinner had three grabs for 12 yards.
Brun led all tacklers with 12, followed by Smith with 11, while Johnson, Caleb Richards, Overton, and Andry each had 10. Overton and Perry each had an interception. Andry and Overton each had a fumble recovery. Smith had a fumble recovery, quarterback sack and three tackles for loss.
Rockford was home against winless Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Wednesday, after this issue went to press.
Rockford will start the Section 2AAA playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 26, in what is likely to be a home game. Seedings were not made when this issue went to press. Section semifinals are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and title game at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Crown College in Waconia.
Other teams are Dassel-Cokato, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holy Family, Litchfield, Providence Academy and Watertown-Mayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.