Rockford football nabs seven interceptions in victory over Morris Area

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
In the first meeting between the two schools, Rockford defeated Morris Area 26-22 at home Friday, Sept. 17. A big factor was the seven interceptions.
Morris started by utilizing its 6-foot-8 pass receiver for a 36-yard touchdown.
Rockford gave up two interceptions in their first two drives, one in the end zone. However, the Rocket defense answered the call.
First came a Harrison Brun interception. Then Morris was running a screen pass as lineman Patrick Andry pressured the quarterback and linebacker Caleb Richards picked it off, running 45 yards for the touchdown.
On the kickoff linebacker Avery MacDonald jumped on the ball. Four plays later Conner McCracken scored from the one-yard line, upping the lead to 13-6.
With under five minutes left in the half Rockford finished a nine-play 90-yard drive ending on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Zilmer to Alex Altmann.
After halftime, Rockford’s offense went on another long drive lasting 11 plays covering 69 yards to build a 26-6 lead as Andry rushed for a touchdown from three yards out.
The Rocket defense continued to get interceptions by Henry Skinner, Wes Overton, Altmann and Nolan Perry with two for a total of seven.
Morris was able to score late in the fourth quarter making the final score 26-22.
Zilmer was 6 for 13 for 114 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. McCracken had 23 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. Andry had four carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. Overton had two catches for 61 yards.
Richards led the defense with 12 tackles. Overton and Jaxon Maki each had eight and Perry had seven tackles and seven sacks.
Quarterback sacks were also made by Hayden Johnson, Richards, Andry, Maki, and Carter Edwards.
“We didn’t get off to the defensive start that we wanted, but offensively we were moving the ball,” said coach Dan Houghton. “And then we got two big turnovers when from that point on we were in control of the game.”
Houghton adds how seven interceptions is unheard of. He wished his team could have scored more when it had its chances.
“We need to learn from our mistakes for a big game this week at Pierz,” said Houghton. “The district title is most likely on the line so we need to clean up our red zone offense.”
Pierz is 3-0 overall and tied with Rockford for first in the district. Rockford is now 2-1 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.