Rockford football improves to 2-0 after 20-6 win

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford football improved to 2-0 following a 20-6 victory over Minnewaska Friday. The Rockets opened the season with a 41-27 win over Maple Lake.
The game started slow for both teams when they traded turnovers and punts. Finally, Rockford got on the scoreboard as quarterback Sam Zilmer found tight end Wes Overton across the middle for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Minnewaska fumbled on the next play, recovered by defensive end Ashton Fox. Rockford drove for another touchdown, capped by a 4-yard run by Connor Schreckenghaust. The senior runningback had four carries for 25 yards on the drive. He also scored the 2-point conversion.
Minnewaska turned an interception into a touchdown, making the halftime score 14-6.
In the second half both teams traded punts until Minnewaska drove inside Rockford’s 20. On fourth and three linebackers Conner McCracken and Overton stopped the Lakers one-yard short of the first down.
In the fourth quarter Overton intercepted a pass, followed by a Rockford fumble. Rockford stopped Minnewaska on fourth and five on the 27, led by linebacker Caleb Richards and Patrick Andry.
Rockford’s offense pushed Minnewaska back inside its own 10 yard line late in the game. After Fox intercepted a pass, Schreckenghaust scored from 2-yards out, making the final 20-6.
Zilmer was 6 of 19 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown. He also had six carries for 10 yards. Schreckenghaust had 17 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Overton had three catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. Nolan Perry had two catches for 26 yards.
Defensively, the Rockets were led by Fox and Overton, each with 12 tackles. Fox had two tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Overton had one tackle for loss plus an interception. Linebacker Ryan Storlien and McCracken each had nine tackles
Richards had eight tackles and Dillon Lundberg had aeven. Forced fumbles were by Henry Skinner, Lundberg and Perry. Fumble recoveries were by McCracken and Winston Smith.
“We shot ourselves in the foot at times, but we found a way to win,” said coach Dan Houghton. “The defense played a great game getting key stops throughout the game, plus we got five takeaways.”
Rockford travels to face Melrose Friday, Oct. 23. Melrose is 0-2 this year but has defeated the Rockets the past two seasons.
