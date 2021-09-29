Pierz had maintained a long choke hold on Rockford and other football teams, winning 39 straight home games.
The spell was broken Friday, Sept. 24, when the Rockets traveled to No. 1-ranked Pierz and spoiled homecoming with a 20-12 victory. Pierz entered the game 3-0, outscoring opponents 94-6.
“Our guys believed all week that we could go into Pierz and win,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Not many people other than this team thought we would win. We had our shot at this a handful of times since 2004, but never got the ending we wanted. Last year we had them on the ropes at home and still lost.”
Houghton added how 3-1 Rockford brought back a lot of key players on that team that had almost defeated Pierz and went to the section title game last year.
“That experience and a team that didn’t panic won us this game,” said Houghton. “The players, fans and coaches won’t ever forget this feeling and game. Beating the No. 1 team in the state on their field doesn’t happen often.”
During Rockford’s winless streak against Pierz since 2004, Pierz won three of the last five state championships.
Pierz started the game with a 10-play 90-yard touchdown drive. Rockford quarterback Henry Skinner had runs of 6 and 48 yards on the first two plays. Running back Patrick Andry finished the drive with two runs for the score and 7-6 lead.
Rockford stopped Pierz on fourth and two before a long Rocket drive was halted. After Pierz had to punt Rockford was fourth and one when Conner McCracken roared for a 50-yard touchdown run and build a 13-6 halftime lead.
Early in the second half Rockford had a fourth and three when Andry powered his 215-pound frame for an 18-yard gain. Quarterback Sam Zilmer then found Alex Altmann for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Pierz drove down the field to Rockford’s 11 before Altmann forced a fumble recovered by Hayden Johnson.
Getting the ball back, Pierz scored on a 64-yard pass with 8:30 left, making the score 20-12 which proved to be the final score. Key defensive plays near the end included a 9-yard quarterback sack by Altmann and an interception by Harrison Brun.
Zilmer was 4 for 7 passing for 83 yards and one touchdown. McCracken had seven carries for 76 yards and a score. Skinner rushed seven times for 64 yards. Andry gained 45 yards on seven carries and a score.
Leading tacklers were Brun with 13, Caleb Richards 9, Wes Overton and Winston Smith 8 and Johnson and Nolan Perry 7. Brun and Overton each nabbed an interception. Richards, Jaxon Maki and Altmann each had three tackles for loss.
Rockford hosts 0-4 Minnewaska for homecoming, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
