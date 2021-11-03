For the second straight year, Rockford’s football season was ended by Litchfield in the section playoffs.
Last season, with no state tournament played because of COVID-19, Litchfield won the section title game over Rockford 55-14. This year, the No. 4 seeded Rockford hosted No. 5 Litchfield and lost 13-6.
“There were some tough calls, but we still had an opportunity to win the game,” said coach Dan Houghton. “We shot ourselves in the foot with some costly turnovers. We then had some of our own turnovers on defense, but the ball just didn’t bounce in the right direction.”
Houghton also said the wind played a factor in the game as it was difficult to throw deep in one direction of the field.
“We had a great year, one of the best in school history,” said Houghton about the 6-3 record and big upset win over Pierz, ranked No. 1 in the state at the time. “We are very proud of our effort throughout the season and the community support. This year will be remembered by many people. It is just upsetting we can’t finish it how we would have liked to.”
Litchfield’s offense was stopped early by key defensive plays by Caleb Richards, Conner McCracken, Patrick Andry and Alex Altmann. A Rockford drive was ended by an interception.
Litchfield scored first on a field goal. Rockford got on the scoreboard when quarterback Sam Zilmer found McCracken for a 37-yard score making it 6-3 at halftime.
On the second half kickoff, a controversial call put Rockford on its own 5-yard line. Litchfield got a safety to cut the lead to 6-5. Rockford fumbled a punt attempt, leading to a Litchfield touchdown for a 13-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter Winston Smith got a tackle for loss on third down and four to give the ball back to Rockford for one more shot. With 90 seconds left Rockford took over and had 88 yards to go to win the game.
The drive was highlighted by a 38-yard catch by Altmann with 30 seconds left. A pass by Zilmer with 10 second left on fourth down was knocked down by Litchfield to seal the win.
Zilmer was 13 of 28 passing for194 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. McCracken had 12 carries for 38 yards. Altmann had three catches for 66 yards. Nolan Perry had four catches for 40 yards.
The defense was led by Caleb Richards with 13 tackles, Harrison Brun and Smith each had 11 and Avery MacDonald and Jaxon Maki both had 10. Altmann had two quarterback sacks.
For the season, Zilmer was 63 of 136 for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in school history for career passing with 2,387 yards.
McCracken rushed 95 times for 411 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns. Henry Skinner rushed 35 times for 160 yards, a 4.5 yards per carry. Andry gained 154 yards on 34 rushes.
Wes Overton caught 17 passes for 407 yards and is fourth in school history for career receiving with 892 yards. Altmann had 13 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns.
Tackle leaders were Richards 92, Overton 75, Brun 68, Smith 66, Maki 62, Andry 52, Hayden Johnson 51, Perry 46 and MacDonald 36.
Smith had 17 tackles for loss, Maki knocked down 18 passes and Overton intercepted seven passes, tied for fourth in school history.
Next year Rockford returns four offensive starters and six with significant playing time. On defense the Rockets return six starters and four who played a lot.
