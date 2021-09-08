Rockford football falls to Eden Valley-Watkins

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
It was a game of turnovers on both sides, but the six by Rockford played a big part in the 22-7 loss to Eden Valley-Watkins to open the season.
“This isn’t the way we thought we would start off the season,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Turnovers are the key to winning the first week. We have a pretty veteran group of guys so having six this game is shocking.”
Rockford was supposed to kick off the season at Eden Valley-Watkins. However, with how much rain was expected on the grass field, EVW asked to switch home games with next season since Rockford has turf. Now Rockford has three away games to start next season.
EVW started with the ball and gave up the first turnover on a fumble recovered by linebacker Caleb Richards. Alex Altmann got a hand on the ball to force the fumble.
Rockford fumbled inside its own five, leading to a touchdown by EVW for a 6-0 lead. A fumbled snap by Rockford led to another EVW touchdown.
After another Rockford fumble, the defense put up a goal line stand as cornerback Logan Stedman knocked away a pass in the endzone.
The Rockets were able to put something together with a 13-play, 97-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Conner McCracken. Quarterback Sam Zilmer had key passes to Wes Overton of 22 and 37 yards on the drive as EVW led 14-7 at the half.
Rockford came out in the second half with a 30-yard kick return by Stedman. The Rockets were not able to capitalize.
Another Rockford goal line stand was helped by McCracken and Ovwerton on third down and by Altmann, Richards and Winston Smith on fourth down.
Rockford then turned over the ball three more times on interceptions down the stretch. EVW was able to tack on one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 22-7
Sam Zilmer was 5 for 17 passing with three interceptions. McCracken had nine carries for 62 yards and Richards had four rushes for 18 yards. Overton had two catches for 59 yards and Richards had one catch for 16 yards.
Leading tacklers were Overton with 15, Richards 11, Patrick Andry and Smith 9, plus Jaxon Maki with 6. CB Stedman had an interception.
The Rockets play at home against Melrose, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, for parent’s night. Last year Rockford won at Melrose 35-22
.
Volleyball starts 2-0
Rockford’s volleyball team had been in a similar pattern of losing to Totino-Grace early in the season and losing in the section tournament.
Maybe a new trend is starting after the Rockets defeated Totino-Grace 3-0 last week. Rockford also posted a 3-1 victory over Providence Academy to have a 2-0 start to the season.
Providence won the first game 25-19 before Rockford won the next three 25-13, 26-16 and 25-18.
Lauren Loegering led with 13 kills and 12 digs. Sophie Bremel had 10 kills. Lauren Schuman provided 28 set assists and six ace serves.
Kylee Sauers had 15 digs, six ace serves and four kills. Meghan Rogenkamp had six ace serves and Kennedy Torborg had three aces.
Rockford defeated Totino-Grace 25-21, 25-11 and 25-17.
The Rockets will enter the Mound Westonka tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, before going to face Delano Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday, Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.