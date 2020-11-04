Rockford football falls in double overtime to Maple River

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford’s football team took a detour Friday when scheduled to play Montevideo for homecoming. The Rockets ended up in Mapleton Saturday facing Maple River, finishing with a 23-20 double overtime loss.
There will be another attempt to host homecoming when facing undefeated Pierz, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
It was learned early in the week that Montevideo was unable to play because of COVID concerns where the school moved to total distance learning. If that happens schools are ordered to cancel sports events.
The Rockets drove down the field with ease on the first drive with Connor Schreckenghaust scoring from two yards out. After a Rockford interception Maple River scored with help of a long pass play. The 2-point conversion made the score 8-6 at the half.
Maple River opened the second half with a touchdown, capping a 17-play drive that took eight minutes off the clock.
Rockford went on its own long drive of 54 yards in 11 plays, ending with a touchdown pass from Sam Zilmer to Caleb Richards. Zilmer passed to Wes Overton for the 2-point conversion. The game was tied at 14 with four minutes left.
Rockford’s Caden Braun intercepted a pass with about a minute to play in the game. Rockford gave the ball back on an interception, sending the game into overtime.
Maple River got the ball first and scored a touchdown, but missed on the 2-point conversion. Rockford scored on a 10-yard run by Schreckenghaust, but also missed the conversion.
In the second overtime, what was called a controversial holding call on the Rockets took them from the two-yard line back to the 20 and the Rockets did not score.
The Eagles took advantage of a strong wind and kicked a 25-yard field goal to win the game.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with mental mistakes on both sides of the ball,” said coach Dan Houghton. “We could have scored a couple times if we would have executed the play.”
Zilmer was 10 of 25 passing for 130 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. Schreckenghaust had 26 carries for 123 yards. Richards gained 24 yards on four rushes.
Overton caught three passes for 49 yards. Nolan Perry had two catches for 32 yards and Alex Altmann had one catch for 24 yards.
Defensive leaders were linebacker Conner McCracken with 12 tackles and one interception. Linebacker Ryan Storlien had nine tackles. Overton had eight tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Dillon Lundberg also had eight tackles. Defensive end Jaxon Maki had two tackles for loss with one sack, one hurry and a forced fumble.
“Our guys fought hard, but this one stings as we were undefeated,” said Houghton. “This is a very difficult loss and something that I don’t think our team will forget for a while. I think if we just finish off drives and take care of the ball we are dangerous team.
Pierz is 4-0 overall and is tied with 3-1 Rockford for first place in the district.
