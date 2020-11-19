Rockford earns No. 2 Section football seed with win over Sauk Centre

By Dave Pedersen
You could almost call it a home field advantage when Rockford traveled to Sauk Centre for the final regular season football game last week, resulting in a 35-6 victory.
Rockford also played on the Sauk Centre field earlier in the season when snow forced the game against Melrose to move to the turf field.
The victory over Sauk Centre helped earn the Rockets the No. 2 seed in the section playoffs with a 4-2 record. The first game was played Tuesday of this week at home against No. 7 Holy Family Academy.
The winner takes on either No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake or No. 6 Providence Academy, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the home of the higher seed.
“I am excited for these guys,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Getting the second seed is a big deal and playing on our turf is always good. It is even more important this year since it’s going to be mid/late November in Minnesota when these games are played.”
Rockford stopped Sauk Centre’s first drive when cornerback Caden Braun forced a fumble, which was returned 20 yards by Nolan Perry.
Soon after, defensive end Ashton Fox jumped on a muffed punt, giving the Rockets great field position. Rockford scored first in the second quarter on quarterback Henry Skinner’s 3-yard run.
Rockford stopped Sauk Centre on fourth down on its own 40 on a quarterback sack by Braun. The Rockets took advantage when quarterback Sam Zilmer threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Alex Altmann. Connor Schreckenghaust rushed for the 2-point conversion.
The Mainstreeters went on a 70-yard drive late in the first half until fumbling on the one-yard line. Jaxon Maki recovered, keeping the halftime score 14-0.
The second half started when Braun returned the kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and 21-0 lead.
Winston Smith recovered a fumbled snap by the Sauk Centre punter. The very next play Zilmer found tight end Wes Overton for a 35-yard touchdown pass, upping the lead to 28-0 in the third quarter.
With four minutes left in the quarter, Perry returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown. Sauk Centre scored late to make the final 35-6.
“This was an all-around team victory,” adds Houghton. “Our defense stopped them a couple times deep near our end zone and special teams made the big play we have been talking about all year. We really controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Zilmer was 5 of 9 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Schreckenghaust had eight carries for 25 yards. Conner McCracken had three carries for 28 yards. Overton gained 45 yards on three receptions and Altmann had one catch for 20 yards.
Overton led all tacklers with nine as a linebacker. McCracken had eight tackles and Levi Broking had seven. Caleb Richards kicked three extra points.
Starting in the playoffs on offense was to be Zilmer at quarterback, Schreckenghaust and Caleb Richards as running backs and Altmann and Kaye Richards III at wide receivers.
The offensive line has Broking, Nathan Jorgenson, Carter Edwards, Jaxon Maki and Nick McDougall. The tight end is Smith.
Skinner is the backup quarterback. Other running backs are McCracken, Ryan Storlien, Braun and Patrick Andry, Backup wide receivers are Perry and Ryan Boysen. Hunter Ehlers helps on the offensive line and Overton is the backup tight end.
Starting defensive ends are Fox and Smith. Defensive linemen include Jorgenson, Andry and Joey Ryan. Linebackers are Storlien, Overton and McCracken. Defensive backs are Braun, Dillon Lundberg and Perry.
Top subs are defensive linemen Maki, Broking, Hayden Johnson and Chase Jordet. Caleb Richards is a linebacker while reserve defensive backs are Caleb Richards, Boysen, Carter Abbott and Skinner.
