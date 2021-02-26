Rockford “did extremely well” when posting its highest high kick dance scores of the season at the Wright County Conference West meet Saturday in Glencoe.
“The girls worked very hard last week and that all showed in their performance,” said coach Gabi Hennen. “It was the best that they had performed this year and we ended up placing fourth.”
Holy Family won the six-team meet, followed by New London-Spicer and Glencoe-Silver Lake.
The season was shortened by the pandemic when dancers did a lot of virtual practices and cardio workouts.
Rocket dancers included Jayden Doboszenski, Skyla Lewis, Cassidy Cruz, Lauren Condon, Isabella Nelson, Peyton Doboszenski, Madi Jacobson, Lillian Jorgenson and Jasmine Wichern. Jessica Ziemiecki is team manager and assistant coaches are Kelsey Smith and Megan Larson.
Rockford has one final regular season meet, Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hutchinson for the section meet.
Boys and girls hockey
Both Delano-Rockford hockey teams held an edge in shots on goal in all four total games last week, but won two of the four.
The boys blanked Waconia 7-0 with a 26-9 edge in shots on goal and defeated Bloomington Jefferson 4-1 with a 34-16 shots advantage.
Girls hockey lost 4-1 against Buffalo when getting a 29-25 edge in shots. The team dominated New Prague in shots (30-17) but lost the battle on the scoreboard 2-1.
For the boys against Waconia, three players netted two goals each, including Brad Pinoniemi, Jesse Peterson and Blaeden Collings. Adam Brown scored the other goal and goalie Drew Dorsey made nine saves.
Four different players scored against Jefferson including Pinoniemi, Colin Pettit, Bruce Halonen and Jack Keranen. Thomas Huotari made 15 saves in goal.
The 6-6 boys have home games set against Orono, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and against New Prague, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. The team goes to face Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
The girls slipped to 5-7 despite playing competitive hockey. Sydney Stansberry scored the lone goal against Buffalo and goalie Kayla Simonson made 21 saves.
Mary Beth Kivisto scored against New Prague and goalie Claudia Schmidt made 15 saves.
The team is at Orono Thursday, Feb. 25, at Waconia Tuesday, March 2, and at home against Mound Westonka Thursday, March 4.
Wrestling
The wrestling team started to divide players between varsity and junior varsity because of the experience level. Teams are only allowed to compete in dual meets.
Against Annandale and Glencoe-Silver Lake last week for example, only three Rockets worked on varsity.
The team traveled to Elk River to take on Spectrum and Minneapolis North Saturday. Rockford lost to Spectrum 48-15 and defeated North 48-10, winning 10 of the 12 matches.
Coach Paul Stariha said standout wrestlers for the week included Brian (132), Hunter Hannegrefs (138), Harrison Brun (160), Avery Gordee (182) and Patrick Andry (220).
Rockford heads to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 26, for a tri-meet that includes New London Spicer.
