Rockford cross cross country runners were at their best in Annandale

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford’s cross country runners showed so much improvement in the meet last week at Annandale that it almost surpassed one of the top teams in the state.
The varsity girls finished three points shy of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, the two-time defending Section 5A champs. The program was second at state in 2018 and third in 2019.
In the varsity and junior varsity meets Rockford’s girls had 13 of the 16 runners set a personal record time. The boys had 10 of the 14 runners do their best.
“We ran some awesome races,” said coach Jason Hester. “They ran smart and fast. The veterans and rookies both ran like they had been running races for years. No one individual stood out as everyone did great.”
In the girls varsity race Rockford was led by Hailey Jackson (2), Ellie Sather (5), Ruby Gifford (6), Emma Sather (7) and Alix Gifford (9).
“We have been working on a lot of speed drills this fall and it is paying off,” notes Hester. “If there is a runner near us on the final 800 meters, we are passing them and not letting up. It will be a lot of fun these next few weeks to see how much better we can become.”
Jackson had her personal best time by 41 seconds. Emma Sather improved by 50 seconds, Ruby Gifford by 34 seconds and Alix Gifford by 23 seconds.
The varsity had the fastest team time for top five point scorers since moving from 4k to 5k distance.
The junior varsity posted a perfect score of 15 points for the third straight meet, getting the top five finishers at Annandale and top six of seven.
Elizabeth Smith had her second straight victory, increasing her previous fastest time by 45 seconds.
Kennedy Torborg was second with a 50-second improvement. Lauryn Wittnebel improved by 59 seconds when finishing third. Meghan Roggenkamp was fourth, going 44 seconds faster. Grace Feyen placed fifth, improving by a minute and four seconds.
The boys were paced by senior Mike Nelson in 10th place. He had been the only varsity runner, but was joined by Tristan Faber (14), Tyler Beise (15) and Ty Kulavik (17).
The next meet is at Watertown-Mayer Thursday, Sept. 24.
