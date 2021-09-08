Rockford cross country continues to be on a good run

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford cross country coach Jason Hester said his girls are poised for another strong season and the boys are young and developing.
The girls were conference runners-up last year, sending two runners to the state meet. Seven returns, including state qualifier Ruby Gifford as an eighth-grader.
Gifford is off to a strong start, placing third at the Big Lake Invitational last week to open the season. The Rockets placed fourth out of seven mostly bigger schools behind Monticello, Becker and Rogers.
“The girls have a combination of strong senior leadership from five-time letter winners Alix Gifford and Emma Sather and newcomers to the program Calla Koshiol and Jane West.
Rockford has three runners who took part in the 2021 state track championship team. They are West, Elizabeth Smith and Maggie Thompson.
Other returning varsity runners are Haedyn Barkeim and Lauryn Thompson. One big loss was when ninth-grader Hailey Jackson moved out of state after qualifying for state as an eighth-grader last season.
The sport is adding a third class this fall. Rockford is in AA along with Annandale, a strong cross country program.
The boys have five runners back with many sophomores and ninth-graders looking to make positive contributions for the varsity team.
Returning varsity runners include sophomores Tristan Faber and Ty Kulavik, plus ninth-graders Colton Braun, Tanner Michlitsch and Tyler Magner.
The boys finished seventh out of nine teams in Big Lake. Top finishers were Magner (32), Kulavik (35), Grady Darwin (42) and Faber (43).
“While we are one of the smaller Class AA schools based on enrollment, we believe we will still be very competitive with both the girls and boy’s teams,” adds Hester.
Some teams in the new section will be very familiar like Annandale, Delano, Litchfield and Watertown. Others are completely new teams to face off against in October such as Benilde- St. Margaret’s, Breck, Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian.
The first meet is at home in Corcoran at Shamrock golf course, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Rockford also will be hosting the Wright County West championship later in October.
The Rockets run at Norwood-Young America, Tuesday, Sept. 14, and at Delano, Thursday, Sept. 16.
