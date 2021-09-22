By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford Ringers horseshoe club had five members from two pitch at the state tournament in Hibbing Labor Day weekend.
Marlys Timm finished first in women’s Class B as the oldest women entered, 75. She was 6-1 with a ringer percentage of 28.21.
“This year I did not watch the scoreboard,” she said, who started with the club in 1987. “That is probably how I stayed more focused.”
Mike Timm finished fourth in men’s class F.
Mike Littell, who won his class the year prior, did not compete this year but did bring three grandsons.
Justin Martin was third in Junior Class A with a 3-3 record.
Dominik Littell, 8, was second in Junior Class B with a 3-3 record.
Michael Littell, 18, used to pitch in the league but moved to Grand Rapids.
