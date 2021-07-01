There was no hiding the fact that Rockford won the recent State Class A Girls Track and Field title.
Following the school’s first state championship in any sport word got out that it took 165 years. That fact attracted attention from media such as a story in Star-Tribune newspaper and on Fox 9 News TV.
The community showed appreciation by attending a parade and celebration in Rockford Sunday. School officials gave speeches and around 400 people cheered along the parade route.
Much of the coverage pointed to how the rise to the top started after the school’s track facility was condemned 10 years ago. A referendum passed that provided Rockford with state-of-the-art athletic facilities. Participation has increased in most sports ever since. The track program grew from 45 to 120.
Coach Chad Robran called the victory a community effort and the door is now open to future success.
