A good question regarding Rockford’s boys soccer team is- which is better, the offense scoring 17 goals in four games or the defense allowing only two against.
Opposing teams have had no answer to the total team effort that has Rockford at 4-0, the best start in school history. Last week the Rockets defeated Big Lake 4-0, Becker 6-2 and Maranatha Christian Academy 4-0.
Senior Ian Mercil netted six goals in the first two games, two against Becker and one against Maranatha. As of Saturday, Mercil is the top goal scorer in the state with nine.
Senior Bryan Ortega scored four goals against Becker and has five in three games. Junior Ethan Scarbrough has the other three goals. Senior goalie Elliot Colton made eight saves in the shutout of Maranatha. He has allowed two goals total for a 0.50 goals against average.
“We have a lot of seniors, which I think has something to do with it,” said Mercil about the strong start. “Most of the guys on the team have been playing with each other for quite a long time. I had a sneaking suspicion that we will be pretty decent this year.”
Mercil said he got a little nervous when senior captain Miguel Duran Lucas was lost for the season with a knee injury over the summer. How would the team react to losing a playmaker and team leader?
“We all bonded together,” said Mercil. “We want to do good this season in his name. I am kind of surprised at the 4-0 start we got going on right now. As I look back on it, we are working hard and coming together as a team.”
After netting 10 goals in his first three seasons combined on varsity, Mercil scored nine in four games. What is the big reason?
“I think I am playing smarter,” added Mercil. “I keep my head up and look for options. I shoot to score and crash on rebounds to finish. I am shooting as much as I can.”
This is the second season for coach Bobby Von Kaenel. “The players are astute enough to know where to attack,” said the coach. “Ideally, that’s what I want as a coach, for the players to recognize what’s working and what’s not and play accordingly.”
Mercil said the coach brought in a new style of defense and player positioning.
“We have a new block defense where we keep the ball to the outside, which frees the middle up,” said Mercil. “It is pretty hard to score on us. Our goalie Elliot is doing a great job. He has the ability to keep us in the game.”
Against Big Lake Mercil had three goals and Scarbrough had one. Ortega netted four goals against Becker, while Mercil had the other two. Scarbrough led with two goals against Maranatha, one on a penalty kick. Mercil and Ortega each scored a goal.
“The next game is at home 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, against Mound Westonka. Rockford is at Watertown-Mayer 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, and home against Holy Family 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Girls soccer
Rockford lost to Big Lake 3-0 last week in girls soccer. The team is home at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, against Mound Westonka. Rockford plays at Watertown-Mayer 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
