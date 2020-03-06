Rockford boys basketball earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA tournament even when losing the last two regular season games.
The Rockets were battle tested last week when facing two of the stronger teams in the Wright County Conference. The top two league teams squared off Friday and Mound Westonka came away with a 63-60 victory.
“We had a tough schedule this week but it was a great way to get ready for playoffs,” said coach Michael Tauber. “I think playing two really good teams leading to playoffs provides some great learning opportunities and motivation heading into the postseason healthy and fired up.”
Rockford takes a 20-6 record into the playoffs. After a first round bye, the Rockets face either Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted or Southwest Christian, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at St. Michael-Albertville.
A victory would put Rockford against either No. 3 seed Blake or the winner of the Watertown-Mayer-Brooklyn Center game, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at STMA. The section final is 6 p.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Cloud State. Minneapolis North is the No. 1 seed and top ranked team in the class.
“This is our highest seed in over a decade and we are excited to play our best during the playoff season,” notes Tauber.”
Mound Westonka came out shooting hot, hitting on 14 of 18 shots in the first half to grab a 14-point lead. In the second half Rockford forced some turnovers to help cut the gap.
“We cut their lead to one point with under a minute left and had a number of chances down the stretch,” notes Tauber. “But we weren’t able to take a lead and they made some free throws to win by three.”
The game was played in a packed Rockford gym. Tauber called it “an absolutely fantastic atmosphere for a high school sporting event.” The coach adds, “I was very pleased with our effort and we outplayed them in almost every aspect except for shooting percentage.”
Pepin powered the offense with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists. Traen had 11 points and five assists. Boysen added eight points and four assists. Kulavik had seven rebounds and six points. Hall had five points, Derek Pepin had four points and four assists and Sisk grabbed six rebounds to go with four points and two blocks.
Tauber says Rockford struggled with Annandale’s physical play. Rockford is a very tall team but Annandale is even taller. Rockford was out-rebounded, which did not happen much this season.
Luke Pepin led with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Todd Traen hit for 15 points. Ryan Boysen added six points and five assists. Calvin Sisk only scored three points but the 7-foot-center added six rebounds and six blocks. Also scoring was Chris Hall 6, Sam Zilmer 5, Carter Kulavik 4 and Derek Pepin 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.