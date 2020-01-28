“We had two games this week where we showed up ready to play and played at a high level,” observed Rockford boys basketball coach Michael Tauber after his team improved to 13-2 on the season.
Tauber was proud of how his Rockets dominated Dassel-Cokato 80-37 and Glencoe-Silver Lake 84-65 while almost every player on roster got into the act.
Against Dassel-Cokato Rockford jumped to a 48-23 halftime lead when 10 different players scored points. DC only had 14 second half points.
Rockford was efficient and un-selfish when shooting 65 percent from the field, provided 26 assists and had four players in double figures.
Todd Traen led with 16 points. Luke Pepin had 13 points and seven rebounds. Calvin Sisk provided 13 points, nine blocks, six rebounds and four assists. Sam Zilmer added 12 points plus three steals, assists and rebounds.
Carter Kulavik scored eight points with five rebounds. Ryan Boysen only scored four points but contributed seven assits, five rebounds and four steals.
There was a girl-boy doubleheader Friday on coaches vs cancer night. Funds were raised for student Jack Bryngelson and his cancer fight. The event raised $3,200. Special guest was John deCausmeaker, the national anthem singer for the Minnesota Wild.
It was another great start when Rockford rushed to a 48-29 lead. The defense sparked the win with an amazing 18 blocked shots.
Luke Pepin powered the offense with 21 first half points, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Boysen also had a great night with 20 points. Sisk had nine points, 11 rebounds, nine blocks and five assists. Zilmer added nine points off the bench. Traen had nine points, five assists and four rebounds. Chris Hall scored six points with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Rockford plays at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 and takes on a strong Holy Family team at the Community Clash event at St. Michael-Albertville, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The Rockets play at Litchfield, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“So far we have been showing continual improvement and have done a nice job showing up ready to play and setting the tone of the game on both ends of the court,” said Tauber. “We need to continue that as we play against these top teams coming up.”
