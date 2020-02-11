The two Rockford boys basketball games played last week resembled the story line for the season with games going back and forth- resulting in some wins and defeats.
Last week Rockford lost to Litchfield 58-52 and defeated Watertown-Mayer 69-59. There were nine lead changes in the first half alone against WM and 12 total against Litchfield.
“This was a big game for us as we were tied with Watertown for second place in the Wright County West Conference,” said coach Michael Tauber. Rockford had downed league leading Mound Westonka the week prior.
The game was tight until late when Rockford took control. Watertown pulled out to a 31-24 lead with a couple minutes left before halftime when Rockford stormed back to cut the lead to 33-31 at the break.
In the second half Watertown-Mayer built a 41-35 lead before Rockford went on a 14-0 run and took over the game.
Tauber said Rockford got help from its reserves as sophomore Sam Zilmer and senior Chris Hall both scored eight points. Sophomore Derek Pepin and senior Drew Engebretson provided some solid defense.
Luke Pepin had 23 points and nine rebounds. Calvin Sisk had another double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. But even more important were the five assists, notes Tauber. Todd Traen had 11 points and Ryan Boysen added seven points with six assists.
Litchfield was able to win over Rockford for the second time in two weeks by pulling away at the end with some big shots. Avery Liestman netted 34 Litchfield points.
Luke Pepin had 15 points, three assists and three steals. Sisk provided 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Carter Kulavik had eight points and seven rebounds and Boysen scored eight points with three steals.
Coming up this week is Luke Pepin approaching 1,000 points in his career with 19 points to go.
Rockford will be host to Annandale Friday, Feb. 14 in a matchup of big men and very good teams. Annandale has four players ranging in height from 6-4 to 6-7. Rockford has three big players, including Sisk, a 7-foot center.
