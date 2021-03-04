Both Rockford’s boys and girls basketball teams suffered from sluggish offensive efforts in games last week.
The boys in particular had a not so common low scoring week when edging Watertown-Mayer 36-33 and netting just 35 points in a 77-35 loss to Annandale. Rockford’s girls lost to Watertown-Mayer 61-47 and to Annandale 52-39.
“Our games in the first half have been very competitive,” said girls coach Ryan Martin. “Second halves have been a bit of an offensive struggle as of late. Defensively, we are playing at a very high level. We just have to keep plugging away offensively. Hopefully, we get it figured out soon.”
Starters have been Ava Cusciotta, Hannah Stedman, Aliyah Robran, Makayla Graunke and Ellie Sather. Top reserves are Rylee Larson, Emma Sather, Cassia Cady and Raegan Pedersen.
Against Watertown-Mayer, Stedman had all 12 of her points on making four 3-point baskets. Robran also netted 12 points, while Graunke had nine, Cusciotta seven, Emma Sather four and Larson three.
Eight players scored against Annandale, with the Emma Sather and Cusciotta topping the team with seven points. Next came Ellie Sather and Larson with six, Graunke 5, Robran 4 and Stedman 2.
The girls are home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, and home against Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, to end the regular season.
Boys basketball
Rockford’s boys did not reach 40 points in either game when playing very short-handed.
“I can only recall a few times in my career as a varsity coach that we have scored under 40 points,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We had been scoring very well this year, scoring 71 or more points in nine of our 11 prior games.”
Against Watertown-Mayer Derek Pepin led with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Zilmer had eight points and nine rebounds. Also scoring was Joe London and Henry Skinner with five points, Nolan Perry with four and Noah Anderson two.
“It was tough defense, tough to score and tight until the very end,” said Tauber. “We were very short-handed when missing three guys as Ryan Lowe was injured prior to the game and didn’t play and Alex Altmann went down three minutes into the game.”
Rockford was already without Ryan Boysen, a starting point guard. After Rockford led by just 15-12 at the half, Tauber said the second half was much slower paced with both teams taking their time on offense.
In the last-minute Rockford drew two charging fouls, one by Zilmer and one by Pepin. Their free throws helped ice the win.
“We only shot 28 percent as a team,” adds Tauber. “One positive area is that we out-rebounded them and had fewer turnovers, which is what most likely got us the win.”
Rockford faced undefeated the No. 3-ranked Annandale without five players with injuries and a quarantine situation. Annandale jumped to a 36-14 halftime lead.
Pepin had 12 points while Perry scored seven points with four assists and two steals. Zilmer had six points and nine rebounds. Skinner and Wes Overton both netted four points.
“It seemed like they couldn’t miss and we couldn’t make a basket for the longest time,” said Tauber. “Ultimately, we just got worn down with their physical play and with our lack of depth.”
The Rockets shot only 29 percent while Annandale made eight 3-point shots. Rockford also took only three free throws.
The boys are home against Maple Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, and at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. Next week the Rockets are home to New London Spicer, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, and at Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday, March 11.
