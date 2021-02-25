Following two close basketball defeats to Glencoe-Silver Lake, Rockford’s boys and girls teams rebounded to win over Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
Boys coach Michael Tauber knew GSL would be a tough game since a veteran team had been missing a key player at times, but were all back. Rockford would be missing one of its key players in Ryan Boysen for a couple of games.
Especially ready to face Rockford was Mitchel Jaskowiak, who was looking to net his 1,000th career point as a junior. He reached it in the first half on the way to scoring 45 points in the game, leading his team to a 77-71 win.
Without its standout point guard, Rockford had a lot of turnovers that led to opposing points. Tauber said the bigger difference in the game was poor shooting. The Rockets shot 39 percent, making only four of 25 shots from 3-point range.
“Derek Pepin and Sam Zilmer really stepped up and showed some leadership on the team this game,” said Tauber about his juniors. “They laid it on the line and played well all around. Sam had 20 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four steals. Derek scored 24 points and had eight rebounds.”
Joe London added 10 points with four steals. Ryan Lowe scored six points and Henry Skinner grabbed six rebounds to go with four points.
Rockford rebounded to dominate HLWW 71-42. Tauber said Howard Lake had a horrendous shooting night at 28 percent, while his team made a season-high 11 3-point shots. Rockford also had 17 more rebounds.
Nolan Perry was a key factor this game, notes Tauber. He hit three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
Zilmer stood out again with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Zilmer was selected as a Metro Prep Athlete of the Week by the Star Tribune last week for his work the week prior. He had four straight games when reaching in double figures for points and rebounds, a double-double.
Pepin got into some foul trouble early, but ended with 14 points. Skinner added nine points and three assists. Ryan Lowe hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers and scored eight points with five rebounds. London did not score, but helped with five assists and four rebounds.
Rockford is home to face undefeated Annandale, Friday, Feb. 26. The team also is home against Litchfield, Tuesday, March 2, and Mayer Lutheran, Thursday, March 4.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team lost to Glencoe-Silver Lake 58-50 and defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58-46.
Ava Cusciotta led the scoring against GSL with 14 points. Next came Hannah Stedman (12), Makayla Graunke (8), Aliyah Robran (7), Emma Sather (5) and Ellie Sather (4). GSL improved to 9-2 while Rockford is 5-6.
Against HLWW Emma Sather and Cusciotta both netted 11 points. Robran scored nine points, followed by Graunke (7), Ellie Sather (6), Reagan Pedersen (5) and Stedman (5).
Rockford plays at Annandale Friday, Feb. 26, and at Litchfield Tuesday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.