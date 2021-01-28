Rockford won three of the four basketball games played last week. The boys produced two dominating victories, while the girls defeated Delano, losing to Hutchinson.
Eight different Rockets scored in the 53-30 girls win at Delano. Hannah Stedman led with 12 points, followed by Ava Cusciotta (11), Sydney Manthana (7), Reagan Pedersen and Makayla Graunke (6), Ellie Sather (5) and Rylee Larson and Emma Sather (3).
Facing another much larger school, Rockford lost 74-38 Saturday in Hutchinson. Top scorers were Cusciotta (11), Manthana (7), Aliyah Robran (5), Stedman and Graunke (4) and Ellie Sather (3).
The girls, 1-3 on the season, play at Watertown Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at home Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Annandale and at home Friday, Feb. 5 against Litchfield.
Rockford’s boys rolled to wins over Medford 82-41 and Hope Academy 97-67 as reserves got some valuable playing time.
The Rockets jumped to a 52-29 halftime lead against Medford and allowed just 12 second half points while playing mostly reserves. Some 11 players scored points.
Sam Zilmer led with 19 points 14 rebounds and four assists. He shot 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Joe London added 14 points, four steals and three assists. Derek Pepin scored 11 points with three assists.
Ryan Boysen had eight points, four assists and three steals. Henry Skinner scored seven points with six rebounds and three assists and Ryan Lowe had seven points and four rebounds.
“We started the game and couldn’t miss,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We came out hot and stayed hot for the first 10 minutes, scoring 42 points.”
The starters did most of the scoring against Hope Academy as Rockford led 36-24 at the half, before scoring 61 second half points.
Zilmer had 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Boysen scored 20 points with six steals and four assists. Pepin had 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. Skinner also netted 15 points when missing only one shot. He was 4 of 5 from 2-point range, 2 of 2 from 3-point land and 1 of 1 from the line. London added eight points, three steals and two assists.
After Hope Academy cut a 19-point lead down to seven in the second half, Rockford turned it on with a big run, upping the lead to 35 points. Once again, the Rockets had 11 players make the scorebook.
“They out-rebounded us by 15, which is absolutely unheard of in a game you win by 30,” said Tauber. “That goes to show how well we shot and how we were able to convert their turnovers into points for us offensively.”
Rockford heads into the conference schedule where teams will be much more experienced. Tauber adds his players had a nice start and built some confidence.
The boys are home against Watertown Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Annandale Tuesday, Feb. 2, and at Litchfield Friday, Feb. 5.
