For the second straight week Rockford won three of the four basketball games with the boys claiming two wins to be 5-0 and the girls splitting two games to be 2-4 overall.
The boys basketball squad hung on to defeat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 78-73 after trailing 41-35 at the half. HLWW joined the Wright County Conference this year. Both teams were last in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2016.
“After changing some of what we were doing defensively and re-focusing on executing our plays on offense to get better looks, we came out of halftime and went on a 13-0 run to take a seven-point lead,” said coach Michael Tauber. “From there on it was a tight game again right down to the end.”
Hindered by foul trouble much of the game, Rockford utilized 12 players. HLWW took a one-point lead with about a minute to play. Then Ryan Boysen made two free throws and Sam Zilmer scored on a rebound to give the Rockets a 3-point lead. Derek Pepin sealed the win with two free throws.
The only Rockford fans watched on live stream on the internet. Starting now in February fans will be able to attend away games.
Four Rockets scored in double figures including Boysen (23), Pepin (20), Henry Skinner (14) and Zilmer (13). Ryan Lowe was the only other scorer with six. Boysen also had six rebounds and three assists. Zilmer had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Pepin added four assists and three steals. Rockford forced 25 turnovers.
Defense was a bit stronger in the 64-50 victory over Watertown-Mayer. Rockford took a 33-23 lead into halftime.
Boysen led with 21 points and five assists. Pepin had 15 points and six rebounds. Zilmer netter 14 points with 19 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Skinner added seven points and Alex Altmann had six rebounds and five points.
Tauber said Zilmer is developing a nose for the ball when he is becoming better at getting in position for the rebound. He called the 10 rebounds fantastic.
“The difference in the game was shooting percentage,” said Tauber. “We held them to only 31 percent from the field and we shot 48 percent.”
The Rockets play at Litchfield, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 and at home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Girls Basketball
When the Rocket girls win games normally several players are involved. In the 66-43 triumph over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted last week 10 players netted points.
Senior Sydney Manthana led the way with 18 points. Emma Sather and Reagan Pedersen both had eight points. Both Aliyah Robran and Hannah Stedman each scored seven and Makayla Graunke added six among the leaders.
In the 67-43 loss to Watertown-Mayer only Manthana scored in double figures with 13. Next came Ava Cusciotta (8), Ellie Sather (6), Stedman (5), Robran and Graunke (4 each) and Emma Sather (3).
Rockford has a rematch against Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, before going to face Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.