It is not the most opportune time to take over the Rockford baseball program as new head coach, yet Ryan Sparrman is excited for the opportunity.
Because the spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic, Rockford has only three players with varsity starts. The seniors back are Connor Schreckenghaust, Mike Nelson and Ben Biorn.
“That being said, we are very excited to watch the growth and development of talented young players,” said Sparrman, who took over for Tyler Maher for last season that did not happen. “Our guys are ready to compete in one of the best sections in the state. We won’t take any team lightly.”
The Rockets lost the first game 12-0 to Glencoe-Silver Lake last week when being no-hit over five innings. Pitching for Rockford was Nelson, junior Max Hudlow and sophomore Alex Altmann.
Other pitchers are senior Ryan Lowe, plus juniors Nolan Perry and Logan Eisentrager,
“Currently, senior Dillon Lundberg has the starting spot at second base, but he’s being pushed by junior Keaton Reed and ninth-grader Wilson Sanderson,” said Sparrman. “Juniors Carter Edwards and Eisentrager are working at first base.”
Nelson is the shortstop when not pitching. Perry backs up Nelson at short. Biorn is a utility player, working in the outfield and infield. Senior Evan Rootness started the first game at catcher. Other varsity players are sophomore Luke Pilot and junior Avery Gordee.
Sparrman played high school ball at Rosemount as the catcher and graduated in 2004.
“We made it to the state tournament my senior year and it remains one of the best experiences and memories of my life,” added Sparrman.
He played baseball at Mesabi Range College for two years, winning the junior college state title in 2006. He finished his college career at Central Methodist University in Missouri.
Sparrman came to Rockford as an educator after years in the corporate world and was hired as the C-squad coach under Maher, who left after five seasons to teach and coach at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
“I learned a lot from him and am honored to build on the foundations that he laid,” said Sparrman about Maher.
This year is dedicated to Todd Traen, who is in a fight against cancer.
“We have Tough Traen patches on our varsity jerseys and stickers on all our helmets at the HS level,” said Sparrman. “Todd and his family are a huge part of our community and we want to make sure we honor his battle with cancer the best we can.”
Last summer, Rockford had morning practices almost every day from 10 a.m. until everyone left for anyone in seventh grade and up.
“We would have between 10-20 kids each day last summer,” said Sparrman. “We would spend our time on hitting, fielding drills and game situations. Every Friday we would play some whiffle ball as a reminder that baseball is the most fun game on the planet.”
Rockford also played in a challenging summer league against teams like Orono, Coon Rapids and Elk River.
Sparrman has been working closely with the Rockford Area Athletic Association to integrate a lot of what is done at the high school to help develop young ball players.
Rockford will host a youth night on May 7. Coach Tom Traen is having his yearly pitching clinic from 10 a.m. Sunday, April 18. A catcher’s clinic is May 1 for grades fourth and up. For information go to raaabaseball@raaasports.com.
“Our Legion and Junior Legion teams have been successful in the past and I am the head coach of the Legion team,” notes Sparrman. “Legion baseball is competitive and necessary for the growth of the program and the players.”
Assistant coaches are Chris Hudlow and Robbie D’Amato.
Rockford plays at Watertown-Mayer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, and at Holy Family, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in Victoria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.