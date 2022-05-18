The Rockford baseball team had hoped to keep their two-game winning streak going after upset wins over Watertown-Mayer and St. Louis Park the previous week. But the Rockets streak ended May 19 to Holy Family in a tough 3-2 loss, but the team bounced back to beat conferences foes Howard Lake Waverly Winsted 7-2 and New London Spicer 5-2.
Holy Family
The Rockets entered the non-conference contest with the Holy Family Fire winners of four of their last five games. A huge crowd was on hand as it was youth night at the ballpark.
After starting pitcher Sophomore Aiden Smith held the Fire scoreless in the first two innings the Fire struck in the third inning for two runs on three doubles. They added another run in the top of the fifth inning to hold a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Smith went four and one-third innings giving up two earned runs on nine hits.
The Rockets bats remained cold on the humid night until the sixth inning. After senior Joey Cook reached on an error, the Rockets put together three straight two-out singles by senior Max Hudlow, Smith and junior Luke Pilot to cut the Fire lead to 3-2.
“Our bats finally came alive, but we kind of ran ourselves out of the inning with some poor base running that kept us from tying the game,” Coach Jacob Kraft said. “We need to better understand the situations and play more team baseball.”
Senior pitcher Logan Eisentrager kept the Rockets in the game in relief of Smith pitching two and one-third innings of hitless and scoreless relief while striking out six Fire batters.
“Tough loss, bats were cold tonight. We pitched well enough to win the game,” Kraft said. “We had some issues on the bases tonight, we gave them too many outs on the bases with poor base running decisions.”
The Rockets had seven hits in the game. Altmann had three hits. Hudlow had single and run scored, Smith & Pilot each with a hit and RBI and Eisentrager added a third inning double.
Howard Lake
The Rockets needed to bounce back quickly from the tough loss as they headed to Howard Lake to take on the Lakers May 10.
The Rockets jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first inning. Scoring on a hit by Altmann, a Laker error and a suicide squeeze by Hudlow to score Altmann. The Lakers came right back and scored one run in the bottom half of the inning on single, a Rocket error and a passed ball.
The game remained 2-1 until the Lakers tied the score on two hits in the third inning. The Rockets came back in the fourth inning and took the lead for good. A two-run single by Sophomore Wilson Sanderson gave the Rockets a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the sixth, the Rockets broke the game open with three runs on one hit and two walks. Big hit of the inning was senior Nolan Perry’s two run single to centerfield.
Hudlow was in control on the mound all night allowing two runs, one earned run, on four hits while striking out seven Laker hitters in five innings of work. Cook finished up pitching two no-hit innings and striking out three.
“Our pitchers were great tonight; Huddy battled all night then we turned it over to Cook and he did what he has done all year. Get us the big outs at the end of the game,” Kraft said.
New London-Spicer
The Rockets finished up the week with a victory over the Wildcats of New London-Spicer. Freshman William Haas took the mound and picked up his second win of the season. Haas went four innings giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out nine batters.
Pilot was first out of the bullpen for the Rockets pitching two shutout innings and Cook came on in the seventh to pick up his second save of the year.
“Great pitching today from Will, Luke and Joey in hot conditions,” Kraft said. “First real hot game this season and they kept a very good hitting team to only five hits and walked only three today.”
Rockets did all there scoring in the third and fifth innings. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third the Rockets struck quickly to take the lead. Back-to-back lead off hits by Perry and Smith set the table for Altmann’s three run home run to right field
The Wildcats came back with a run scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to cut the Rocket lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fifth the Rockets closed out the scoring adding on two insurance runs on three straight singles by Smith, Altmann and Cook followed up by a sacrifice fly by Hudlow to give the Rockets a 5-2 lead.
The Rockets have now won six of their last eight games and are 7-7 on the season and 6-5 in the Wright County Conference. They will play Howard Lake Waverly Winsted Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at home for senior night and then head north for a non-conference game Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. in Pine City after a Tuesday doubleheader against conference leader Annandale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.