After finishing the regular season 10-8, the Rockford Varsity Baseball team earned the fourth seed in the Class 5AA Section Tournament. First round action was played May 26 in Rockford against the 13 seeded Dassel-Cokato Chargers with the Rockets holding on 6-4 to survive and advance in the very competitive section.
“We have the utmost respect for Dassel-Cokato and knew this was going to be a fight all night long,” Coach Jacob Kraft said. “They are well coached and have some big bats in their lineup.”
The Chargers came out right away a scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. “We had some nerves we needed to work out in the first inning,” Kraft said. “We were happy to get out the first only down 1-0.”
The Rocket bats came to life in the second inning with some luck, after a one out single by senior Logan Eisentrager and a walk to junior Luke Pilot put two on. Senior Nolan Perry whose hard ground ball to shortstop was bobbled and thrown away allowing both runners to score and give the Rocket the lead.
In the third inning, junior Alex Altmann took care of the third run all by himself. Altmann scorched a frozen rope to left center for a triple and when throw got past the third baseman he out raced the pitcher covering home plate to slide in with the third run.
Freshman William Haas after a shaky first inning on the mound settled in and pitched shutout ball in innings two through five. Haas left the game in the sixth inning only allowing two runs on two hits and he struck out a season high 12 batters in the game.
“Will was great tonight, it’s a big spot for a freshman to pitch in the playoffs,” Kraft said of his pitcher. “Once we got the nerves out, he was locked in.”
The Rockets added to their lead in the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI double by senior Max Hudlow and an RBI single by Altmann extending the Rocket advantage to 5-1.
The Chargers were not going to go quietly though. In the sixth inning they rallied for three runs on two hits and two walks. Senior Joey Cook in relief of Haas picked up a big strikeout to end the Charger rally and preserve a 5-4 lead.
“We knew no lead was safe and we needed to add a run or two in the bottom half of the sixth to give us some breathing room,” Kraft said.
With one out in the bottom of the six senior captains Perry and Hudlow had back-to-back singles then Altmann worked out big walk to load the bases for sophomore Aiden Smith who on a 2-2 pitch hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Perry and give the Rockets a big insurance run and move the lead to 6-4 heading into the last inning.
Perry came on in relief to close out the game on the mound getting the first two batters to ground out back to him and he struck out the last batter to clinch the win for the Rockets and pick up his second save on the year. Haas picked up his third win on the year.
Rockets pounded out eleven hits on the night. Altmann leading the way going three for three with an RBI single, a double and a triple. Hudlow and Smith each had two hits and an RBI a piece. Also getting hits were Perry, Cook, junior Nick Binnebose, and Eisentrager.
Rockets advance to the double elimination part of the tournament to face Providence Tuesday then win or lose they will play on Thursday against the winner or loser of the Southwest Christian/Litchfield game.
Coach Kraft after the game, “There was a great crowd tonight. We would love to see another great turnout on Tuesday night.”
