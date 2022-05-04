The Rockford Varsity Baseball squad played three conference games last week including a double header at defending Class 2A State Champion Glencoe Panthers April 26 and played Litchfield April 28.
It was sunny and 37 degrees at first pitch of the double header with Glencoe. Both teams came out of the gates scoring runs in the cold weather. After the dust settled Glencoe had a 5-2 lead after two innings. The Rockets scoring on doubles by junior Nick Binnebose and senior Joey Cook in the first inning and an RBI groundout by junior Ethan Egbert in the second inning. Glencoe countered with two runs in the first on a balk and wild pitch and three runs in the second on a single hit and an error.
“Rough first two innings for us in the field. We gave them too many free baserunners and had chances to get out of both innings without giving up runs and just could not get the third out,” said Coach Jacob Kraft.
After Panthers added a run in the third to make it 6-2, the Rockets came storming back via the long ball. With two outs in the fifth inning leadoff hitter senior Nolan Perry homered to left field then after the next batter reached on dropped third strike junior Alex Altmann homered to left center to pull the Rockets to within one run at 6-5.
The Panthers added an insurance run courtesy of a single and double in the sixth and the Rockets got two hits in the seventh but failed to score giving the Panthers the 7-5 victory in game one.
Freshman William Haas started on the hill for the Rockets. He surrendered six runs on two hits while striking out four. Senior Logan Eisentrager gave the Rockets a chance with three plus innings of relief giving up one run on three hits and striking out two Panther batters.
Glencoe game two
Game two started off hot for the Rockets as the sun went down and the temperature made its way to the freezing mark. Scoring three runs in the first inning on singles by Perry, Altmann, Cook and a Panther error. They added one more run in the third on a Perry double and Cook RBI single to take a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Alex Altmann was breezing along until the fifth inning when the Panthers rallied for six runs on two hits and one Rocket error. Altmann pitched four plus innings giving up four runs on two hits and he struck out six Panther hitters.
“Like the first game to many free passes (walks) to a good team,” Kraft said. “We had a chance to get out of the inning but the third out eluded us again”
In relief of Altmann were junior Luke Pilot, Smith, and Perry.
Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth the Rockets tied the score at 6.
“Even after the tough inning in the field we came back and tied it up. That was great to see on a cold night,” Kraft said “Big hit for Smith to tie it up”
The Panthers retook the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI double. The Panthers tallied six hits and collected eight walks for the game.
The game stayed tied at six until the bottom of the seventh when the Rockets rallied again. Cook led off the inning with a single to left field and after a sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Egbert to second base senior catcher Max Hudlow delivered a game tying RBI double to keep the Rocket hopes alive.
“Another big hit for us in the game,” Kraft said “We just needed one more to win the game”
In extra innings the Panther struck quickly with a single and a two-run home run. After rallying twice late in the game to tie the score the Rockets were unable to rally for a third time and the Panthers claimed the 9-7 conference win.
“Disappointing losses tonight, but I’m proud of the team” Kraft said. “We went toe to toe with the defending state champs and with a couple of breaks could have won both games. We need to clean up some things and eliminate the one bad inning that has plagued us this season”
Litchfield
On April 28, The Rockets found themselves taking on the Litchfield Dragons.
After 20 hits in Glencoe, the Rocket bats stayed hot against the Dragons in a 15-4 six inning victory.
The Rockets scored two runs in the first via a first pitch double by Perry, an error and RBI ground outs by Altmann and Cook. The lead was short lived as the Dragons struck for three unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning on two hits and a Rocket error.
“Great start offensively, but we gave away runs again with an error that could have gotten us out of the inning up 2-0,” Kraft said. “But the bats picked us up the next inning. It was a much-needed win after two close losses in Glencoe”
The Rockets went on to score nine runs in the second and third innings.
The big fifth inning hit was Altmann’s grand slam rocket to right center, his third home run of the year, that gave the Rockets a big 11-3 lead.
The Rockets added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hudlow went the distance on the mound. He scattered four hits and struck out seven Dragon batters in six innings of work picking up his first win of the season.
The 2-5 Rockets hosted Dassel-Cokato May 3 for a double header. Then they are back on the road with single games Thursday, May 5, in Watertown at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.