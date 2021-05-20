Rockford baseball contended in all four games played last week where pitching was the bright spot. Boys golf also had a busy week of action.
The Rockets defeated New London-Spicer 7-1 in the first game of a double header. Pitching was by committee with all doing well including Nolan Perry, Logan Eisentrager and Mike Nelson.
Coach Ryan Sparrman said each one was on a strict pitch count because it would be a busy week of four games.
Carter Edwards sparked the offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Also collecting hits was Wilson Sanderson, Alex Altmann, Perry, Nelson and Max Hudlow.
Rockford lost the second game 10-7, allowing six runs in one inning. Altmann, Ryan Lowe, Nelson and Hudlow pitched.
Perry was the hitting standout, going 4 for 4. Connor Schreckenghaust and Eisentrager also had two hits each.
The Rockets were invited to the Dick Traen Memorial wood bat tournament in Delano last weekend. Sparrman said Rockford played well against Class 3A Orono when losing 7-4. Dick Traen was the grandfather of 2020 Rockford grad Todd Traen who is battling cancer.
Perry pitched well for six innings, allowing five earned runs.
Rockford musted five hits, one each by Altmann, Dillon Lundberg, Avery Gordee, Nelson and Sanderson, a ninth-grader who drove in two runs.
In the 3-1 loss to Kasson-Mantorville, Altmann had another strong pitching outing. He worked six innings with 11 strikeouts. He had a shutout going into the sixth inning, but ended up with the loss. Nelson was 2 for 3 to pace the hitters.
Boys golf
Rockford had a busy week with three 18-hole matches. The small varsity team only had five golfers since Blake Johnson was ill and could not compete. The top four of seven score at meets.
At Annandale leaders were Levi Broking 87, Ethan Egbert 90, Phillip Gorder 91 and Cameron Nute 112. Rockford finished sixth out of eight teams.
The Rockets competed at Pebble Creek in a pre-section tournament event. The team shot 371 to place seventh out of nine teams.
Top scorers were Gorder 84, Egbert 88, Broking 89 and Nute 110.
At the first day of the Dassel-Cokato tournament Friday Rockford recorded its lowest 18-hole score of the season at 350 to rank eighth out of 11 teams. The second day of the event was Monday after this issue went to press.
Broking led the way at 84 followed by Gorder 86, Egbert 87 and Nute 93. Eighth-grader Braden Blanchard shot an even 100 for his best score.
The conference meet was played Wednesday of this week after this issue went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.