The Zero Gravity summer track and field club based at the Rockford High School track facility recently concluded the season at the USA Track and Field (USTA) National Junior Olympic meet in Jacksonville, Florida.
The USATF registered club was able to work with 40 athletes from 12 different school districts. The club runs four two-hour sessions every Tuesday and Thursday for 10 weeks in June and July.
The team had done well at the Region meet in Omaha, Nebraska. Not all who qualified for nationals attended.
Competing at the region meet included Isabelle Cox, Mackenzie Bakken, Alexa Schloeder, Rachel Sandberg, Dayne Lowe, Tristan Faber, Monte Gillman, Brian Schloeder, Molly Gillman, Elise Biorn, Cassia Cady and Henry Skinner.
Coach Paul Herda said it was so hot in Florida that the meet was called to a halt for several hours due to the dangerously high heat index.
COVID-19 offered up another challenge, especially since the National JO meet coincided with a sudden rise in new cases in Florida. The problem was, how to handle it.
One week before the competitions were to begin athletes were told that they would need to provide proof of either Covid vaccination or a Covid negative test dated within seven days of their events.
Then, two days before competitions were to begin, it was announced that those tests would no longer be accepted and that every athlete and coach would be tested at the track prior to their event.
“I’m sure that mountains were moved to try to make that happen” said Herda. “But after one day, the meet was falling so far behind that idea was scrapped and the original mandate was reinstated.”
Now hundreds of people were scrambling to find a location in Jacksonville to get a rapid PCR test and found them to be rare and very expensive.
With the meet falling further behind schedule, the decision was made by the meet organizers that some events would be run as timed finals and other events would run preliminary heats and then go straight to a three-heat timed final of the athletes with the top 20 times.
“These decisions were not well communicated and left athletes confused on how to run their races,” said Herda. “It seemed every time we turned around; we were getting hit with another oddity that would be unique to this first year after the complete shutdown of the 2020 summer season.”
Having said that, Herda called it a very good season, perhaps the best ever. Never before had four members of the club finish in the top 10 at nationals.
The top placer was Brian Schloeder from Rockford, who was third in the pole vault in the 15-16 age group. He set a personal best vault of 14-3. Schloeder placed sixth at the state high school meet as a ninth-grader.
Jack Helmich from Wayzata placed eighth in the pole vault in the age 17-18 division. He is the current Class AA state high school champion.
Cassia Cady from Rockford qualified for nationals in the 100, 200, triple jump and long jump. Her best result was ninth in the triple jump in the 17-18 group.
Cecily Fager of Legacy High School was 10th in the pole vault in the age 17-18 division.
Also qualifying for nationals in the pole vault in the older group were Mackenzie Bakken from Rockford and Kalea Dale from Wayzata. Monte Gillman from Dassel-Cokato was in the 15-16 age group.
Coaching help came from Mike Olson, Matt Versaggi and Jackson Schepp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.