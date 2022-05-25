The Rockford Varsity Baseball team started the week splitting a doubleheader at home against conference leader and Class 2A top five ranked Annandale Cardinals dropping game one 2-0 and winning game two 3-2. On May 19 they picked up a 2-1 win over Howard Lake Waverly Winsted to wrap up the 2022 conference schedule. On May 21 they wrapped up the regular season with a non-conference game 14-5 victory at Pine City.
Annandale
Game one against Annandale May 17 was a pitcher’s duel with both teams only managing three hits apiece. Annandale scored two runs in the fourth inning on a walk, a double and a sacrifice fly.
The Rockets threatened to score in the bottom of the six when senior Nolan Perry led off with a double and sophomore Aiden Smith singled, but both were stranded on base as Annandale was able to get the next three batters out. Sophomore Wilson Sanderson had the third hit a fifth inning single.
Freshman William Haas took the tough luck loss. Haas pitched all seven innings giving up just the two runs on three hits and he struck out 10 Annandale batters.
“Good, well-pitched ballgame on both sides,” Coach Jacob Kraft said. “Will and their guy controlled the game, and the difference was they got the key hit and we did not.”
Game two was more of the same as the pitchers dominated the hitter for the first few innings. Each team was able to push across one run in the second inning. Rockets scoring on an RBI single for Junior Luke Pilot. Annandale countered with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.
The game stayed 1-1 until the top of the fifth inning when the Rockets broke through for two runs. The Rockets scoring on an RBI double from Perry and an RBI single from Smith. The Cardinals came back with a single run in the bottom of the sixth.
“Another well pitched game by both teams. Joey was great and Nolan came on to get some big outs to close it out,” Kraft said. “Annandale has a very good team and are conference champs for a reason. These two games had a playoff feel to them. I’m very happy with how our guys battled against one of the top Class 2A team.”
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
On May 19, the Lakers from Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted came to Rockford in the final conference game of the season. The Rockets came away with a hard fought 2-1 victory.
It was senior night for the seven 2022 graduates on the team. Seniors Keaton Reed, Nolan Perry, Logan Eisentrager, Max Hudlow, Joey Cook, Carter Edwards and Tyler Anderson were honored prior to the game with their parents.
Senior pitcher Eisentrager after a rough first inning settled down and pitched his fellow seniors to the victory. After surrendering a run in the first Eisentrager went on to pitch six shutout innings allowing just four hits and striking out 10 Laker batters.
“Logo was fantastic tonight,” Kraft said. “He settled in and battled all night, mixed in all his pitches and kept their hitters off balance.”
Key out of the game came in the first inning, a rally killing double play started by senior Keaton Reed and finished with a great stretch by senior Carter Edwards at first base to keep the Laker from scoring more runs.
“Big defensive play to get us out of the first by our infielders,” Kraft said .“Our defense has been rock solid the last five games and that has given our pitchers a lot of confidence on the mound.”
The Rockets scored their two runs on only four hits. RBI singles for Altmann and sophomore Wilson Sanderson and single by Perry and junior Nick Binnebose.
“Tonight, was all about our seniors. They have been through a lot in their four years. They have had three different head coaches and lost their sophomore season to Covid,” Kraft said. “Their leadership this season is why we are having success and I hope our underclassman are watching closely and learning from this group of seniors and can carry on the culture they have helped create here.”
Pine City
Saturday the Rockets closed out the regular season with a trip north to Pine City to take on the Dragons.
The Rockets struck early scoring four runs in the first three innings.
Starting pitcher Max Hudlow cruised through the first three innings recording six strikeouts and allowing no hits as the Rocket bats built a 4-0 lead. Hudlow went on to pitch five innings allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out eight Dragons.
Perry closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief.
“We came out swinging the bats right away and Huddy was getting us off the field quickly in the first three innings,” Kraft added. “We seemed to lose our focus in the fourth inning in the field, and we had a couple errors and made some mental mistakes that we have not been making recently.”
The Dragons scores two runs in the fourth on one hit and two Rocket errors and the scores again in the fifth keyed by another error.
The Rocket bats kept the pressure on the Dragons all game. They scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings and tacked on two more in the seventh.
The Rockets finished the day with 14 hits.
Coming up
The Rockets will begin section playoff Thursday, May 26, at home. Seeding meeting will take place on Tuesday.
According to Kraft, Southwest Christian and Watertown-Mayer are the section favorites. “If we can continue to pitch well and play good defense, I think we can surprise some teams and in the playoffs anything can happen,” he said.
The Rockets finished the regular season with a 10-8 overall record and 8-6 tied for third in the Wright County Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.