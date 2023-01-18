RiverHawks win one of three, beat Blake

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

RiverHawks’ Josie Vankuyk (#10) moves the puck during Friday’s loss to Moorhead.

The RiverHawks lost to Edina and Moorhead before defeating Blake to end a three-game losing streak.

North Wright County struggled in a 5-1 loss to Edina on Jan. 10. Edina scored the first five goals of the game, two of them coming in the first period, and the other three coming in the second period.

