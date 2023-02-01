RiverHawks win in conference, lose outside conference

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Eva Nelson skates for the RiverHawks with the puck against Wayzata.

The RiverHawks played three games in the past week, winning two of them, and falling in the last.

North Wright County traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 24 and completed a season sweep, winning by a score of 3-0.

