RiverHawks win in conference, lose outside conference

The RiverHawks played three games in the past week, winning two of them, and falling in the last.
North Wright County traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 24 and completed a season sweep, winning by a score of 3-0.
The RiverHawks got their first goal in the opening period when Annica Walters (Roz Landkammer, Dani Weiland) scored to make it 1-0. The score remained 1-0 through the end of the second period.
In the third period, Belle Leland (Izzy Cheney, Ali Schaefer) made it a 2-0 game. Finally, Josie Vankuyk put one in the net to make the score 3-0. The RiverHawks had 39 shots on net. Jadyn Weiser made 16 saves to earn the shutout victory.
Wayzata
The RiverHawks traveled to face Wayzata on Jan. 26 and came away with a 3-0 victory.
Neither team could get much going in the first period, and the scoreless tie carried into the second period. The RiverHawks got on the board with a goal by Weiland (Eva Nelson), and Ava Schednt (Weiland) scored to make it 2-0.
In the third period, the RiverHawks got a goal from Belle Leland (Nelson) to cap the scoring.
Weiser got another shutout, stopping 22 shots, inching closer to a RiverHawks record for career shutouts.
“It was really just a battle tonight, and it was good clean hockey,” assistant coach Paige Jensen said.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park
The RiverHawks played Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, the day designated as Hockey Day Minnesota around the state.
Things did not go well, however, and the RiverHawks lost 6-0. The opposition scored twice in the first period, and four times in the second period, racking up 41 of 47 shots in the first two periods.
The team gave up its most goals since a loss to Hill-Murray early in the season.
The RiverHawks played Minnetonka on Tuesday, Jan. 31. They battled Hopkins/Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Both games after press deadline.
They play at Mounds View/Irondale on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., before finishing the regular season with a Saturday game, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. against Edina.
