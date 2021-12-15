RiverHawks win back-to-back close games

The RiverHawks won a pair of 3-2 games to improve to 6-3 on the season, defeating Orono and Elk River/Zimmerman.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, North Wright County got off to a solid start with a first period goal from Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie, Dani Weiland). The RiverHawks carried the lead into the third period after neither team managed a goal in the second period.
Orono scored twice in the third period to take the lead, but the RiverHawks kept battling. With less than four minutes to go in the game, Lilly Gillespie (Petersen, Weiland) tied the score at 2-2.
After a few minutes had gone by in overtime, Gillespie (Petersen) struck again for the winning goal, making the final score 3-2.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team dug deep to get the win in overtime.
“We’re excited where things are going, and hopefully we can keep going from here,” she said.
Jadyn Weiser made 26 saves in the victory.
ELK RIVER/ZIMMMERMAN
The RiverHawks hosted Elk River/Zimmerman on the back end of a doubleheader at the STMA Ice Arena Saturday, Dec. 11, and won again.
No one scored in the opening period, but the RiverHawks broke through in the second period on a goal by Sydney Petersen (Dani Weiland). Petersen scored a short-handed goal later in the period to make it 2-0.
After allowing a goal to the opposition, the RiverHawks got a third goal from Petersen (Lilly Gillespie, Chloe Finnerty) to restore the two-goal lead. The opponent added one more goal, but the RiverHawks held on for the victory.
Jadyn Weiser made 38 saves in the win.
The RiverHawks hosted Wayzata Tuesday, Dec. 14. They play at Eden Prairie Friday, Dec. 17.
