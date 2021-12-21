RiverHawks tie Wayzata, beat Eden Prairie

It was a mixed week for the RiverHawks as they tied against Wayzata, then went on the road and beat Eden Prairie.
All the scoring took place in the second period Dec. 14. The RiverHawks fell behind by a 2-0 score, then came roaring back.
Dani Weiland (Lilly Gillespie, Sydney Petersen) got North Wright County started with a goal. Sydney Petersen (Eva Nelson, Weiland) tied the game with her goal, and Lilly Gillespie (Nelson, Weiland) gave the RiverHawks a 3-2 lead late in the period.
However, Wayzata responded and tied the game at 3-3 just 39 seconds later. Neither team would advance the score despite plenty of chances for each side. Each goalie made some great saves in overtime to keep the game tied.
Jadyn Weiser made 34 saves, including 11 in overtime to preserve the tie.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that Weiser played brilliantly in the game.
“She made some awesome saves and our girls did a good job moving people out in front of the net so she could see the puck,” she said.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The RiverHawks made the most of limited chances against Eden Prairie Dec. 17 and came away with a 3-1 win.
Jenna Allen (Lilly Gillespie) made it 1-0 in the opening period, though Eden Prairie tied the game before the end of the period.
The second period saw a goal from Adrienne Hansen (Josie VanKuyk), which gave the RiverHawks the lead for good.
Lilly Gillespie (Dani Weiland, Petersen) put the game away late in the third period, making the score 3-1.
Jadyn Weiser played another strong game, stopping 27 of 28 shots in the contest.
The RiverHawks played at Buffalo on Tuesday night before the break. They return to action in January.
