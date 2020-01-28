North Wright County lost twice in the second-to-last week of the regular season, falling to Wayzata, defeating Brainerd/Little Falls and losing to Edina.
The RiverHawks fell to Wayzata on Tuesday night. Sydney Lemke scored the first goal (Mackenzie Bourgerie, Mackenzie Dunn) and the second (Bourgerie, Bailey Hoffmann) to make it 2-0 in the first period of Tuesday’s game, but it was all Wayzata after that.
The Lady Trojans scored five times over the final two periods to bring the final score to 5-2 and split the season series with the RiverHawks.
BRAINERD/LF
The RiverHawks got a big win over Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday.
Despite falling down 1-0 in the first 30 seconds of the game, the RiverHawks did not waver. They got goals from Mackenzie Dunn (Maddy Skelton) and Sydney Petersen (Chloe Finnerty, Skelton) in the period to make the score 2-1.
Petersen (Blair Boutet, Skelton) and Mackenzie Bourgerie (Sydney Lemke, Finnerty) scored in the second period to make it a 4-1 game, and the RiverHawks survived from there. Despite being outshot 37-13, including 15-3 in the final period, the team won the game by that final score.
“We should be happy about the win, but we’re not satisfied,” head coach Cailyn McCauley said. “We didn’t play our best.”
Anna LaRose made 36 saves.
EDINA
The RiverHawks fell 3-0 to Edina on Saturday night.
Once again, the RiverHawks were outshot (29-15) by their opponent. This time, it led to a loss, and a regular season sweep by Edina. The RiverHawks fell to 12-8-1 on the season after the loss.
North Wright County played Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Tuesday night. They play at Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Thursday and host Buffalo on Saturday.
