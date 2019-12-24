North Wright County came back to defeat Wayzata before falling to Edina.
The RiverHawks got on the board first with a goal from Mackenzie Bourgerie. After a pair of goals by Wayzata, the RiverHawks tied the game thanks to Maddy Skelton (Lily Gillespie, Sydney Petersen).
Wayzata took a 4-2 lead with back-to-back goals in the second period, but the RiverHawks shook it off. Sydney Petersen made it 4-3 (Skelton), and then Bourgerie scored her second of the game (Mackenzie Dunn, Chloe Finnerty). Skelton gave the RiverHawks a permanent lead with her second of the game (Petersen).
Bourgerie scored on an empty net to complete a hat trick and make the final score 6-4.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that the girls played well for their first conference win.
“It was a good game, a crazy game,” she said.
EDINA
The RiverHawks fought hard but lost to Edina on Saturday.
North Wright County got on the board with a goal from Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton, Clare Chambers). From there, however, it was all Edina. The Lady Hornets scored four straight goals; three of them came on the power play.
Bailey Hoffmann scored for the RiverHawks to bring the final score to 4-2 (Sydney Lemke, Mackenzie Bourgerie).
The RiverHawks play on Thursday against Grand Rapids/Greenway.
