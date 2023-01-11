The RiverHawks defeated Rogers 5-3 before falling to Minnetonka 2-0, ending the week with a record of 6-5 on the season.
On Jan.5, the RiverHawks beat Rogers by a score of 5-3 at home.
The RiverHawks defeated Rogers 5-3 before falling to Minnetonka 2-0, ending the week with a record of 6-5 on the season.
On Jan.5, the RiverHawks beat Rogers by a score of 5-3 at home.
Despite being outshot 43-21 in the game, North Wright County either led or were tied with Rogers throughout the game.
In the opening period, Adrienne Hansen (Lucy Felling, Dani Weiland) scored on the power play to give the RiverHawks a 1-0 lead.
After Rogers tied the game, Hansen scored again to make it 2-1 (Eva Nelson, Josie Vankuyk). Then, Josie Vankuyk (Ava Schednt) made it 3-1 later in the second.
Early in the third, Rogers got within one goal at 3-2. A few minutes later, Roz Landkammer (Felling) gave the RiverHawks a 4-2 lead. Another goal by Rogers made it 4-3. With just under a minute left in the game, Landkammer scored on an empty net.
Jadyn Weiser made 40 saves in the victory.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team dug deep.
“Rogers is a really good team, but the girls played really hard tonight,” she said.
Minnetonka
The RiverHawks lost 2-0 against Minnetonka on Jan.7 during an afternoon game.
Both goals for Minnetonka came in the third period, after the RiverHawks kept the game scoreless for the first two periods.
Jadyn Weiser stopped 28 shots in the loss.
The RiverHawks faced Edina on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They face Moorhead on Friday, Jan. 13, and Blake on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.