RiverHawks rally for opening-night win

The RiverHawks opened the season Nov. 17 against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, the team that ended their season in the section playoffs back in February.
This time, the result went a little differently. After a scoreless first period, the visitors struck first later in the second period and carried a 1-0 lead into the third.
Josie Vankuyk (Eva Nelson, Lauren Weimer) scored on the power play for North Wright County’s first goal of the year, tying the score at 1-1 in the third period. Just fifteen seconds later, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids got the lead back on an even-strength goal.
It was still a 2-1 game as the final minute began to tick off the clock. The RiverHawks continued to battle and managed to tie the game in dramatic fashion as Adrienne Hansen (Vankuyk, Dani Weiland) scored with just 8.3 seconds left in regulation.
The first game of the season became the first overtime game of the season for the RiverHawks. Just 39 seconds into the extra period, Vankuyk (Ali Schaefer, Hansen) got one past the opposing goalie as the RiverHawks won by a final score of 3-2.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the girls never gave up.
“That’s why we came out on top in the end,” she said.
Jadyn Weiser made 30 saves in the victory.
The RiverHawks played Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
