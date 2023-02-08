RiverHawks post strong finish, place 3rd in Lake Conference

North Wright County finished third in the Lake Conference behind just Minnetonka and Edina and posted a record of 12-11-2. The final week of the regular season saw the RiverHawks fall to Minnetonka, but defeat Hopkins/Park and Mounds View/Irondale before tying against Edina in the final game before playoffs.
The RiverHawks suffered a tough loss to Minnetonka (22-2, 8-1 LC) on the road Jan. 31, falling by a score of 5-0. North Wright County only had seven shots on goal over three periods despite four chances on the power play.
Jadyn Weiser made 35 saves in the loss.
Hopkins/Park
The RiverHawks returned home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and defeated Hopkins/Park by a score of 6-0.
Adrienne Hansen (Josie Vankuyk, Lauren Weimer) scored the first goal of the game in the opening period. In the second period, Josie VanKuyk (Lucy Felling) made it a 2-0 game. Roz Landkammer (Annica Walters, Dani Weiland) and Walters (Weiland) added goals to make it 4-0 by the end of the second.
Two more goals followed in the third period. VanKuyk (Hansen) and Hansen (Eva Nelson, VanKuyk) scored for the RiverHawks to make the final score 6-0.
Weiser made 16 saves to record another shutout victory.
Mounds View/Irondale
The RiverHawks played a non-conference game against Mounds View/Irondale in Blaine on Feb. 3, and won by a score of 3-1.
Lucy Felling and VanKuyk (Hansen) got the team out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and then VanKuyk (Hansen) added a goal in the second period to make it a 3-1 game.
No more scoring took place. Weiser made 14 saves on 15 shots to earn another win.
Edina
The RiverHawks were outshot 40-16 in three periods plus overtime but came away with a tie against Edina on Saturday afternoon at home in the regular season’s final game.
After no scoring in the first period, Edina went ahead 1-0 in the second. The lead stood until Ali Schaefer caught Edina’s goalie out of position, wrapping one around and into the net for the tying goal.
For the rest of the game, the RiverHawks did their best to steal one from Edina, but could not get another one in the net and the game ended in a 1-1 tie after overtime.
Weiser gave her teammates a chance to steal the game with 39 saves on 40 shots.
Assistant coach Andy Tufto said that the girls wanted to play well on senior night.
“Jadyn played out of her mind, and she was the backbone of that game,” he said.
