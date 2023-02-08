RiverHawks post strong finish, place 3rd in Lake Conference

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Ali Schaefer works along the boards for the puck for the RiverHawks.

North Wright County finished third in the Lake Conference behind just Minnetonka and Edina and posted a record of 12-11-2. The final week of the regular season saw the RiverHawks fall to Minnetonka, but defeat Hopkins/Park and Mounds View/Irondale before tying against Edina in the final game before playoffs.

The RiverHawks suffered a tough loss to Minnetonka (22-2, 8-1 LC) on the road Jan. 31, falling by a score of 5-0. North Wright County only had seven shots on goal over three periods despite four chances on the power play.

