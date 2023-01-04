The RiverHawks lost hard-fought games against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Roseau before beating Chaska/Chanhassen in the Mid-winter Meltdown in Eden Prairie over the holiday week.
Facing BSM on Dec, 27, the RiverHawks fell down 1-0 in the first period. They tied the game in the second on a goal by Roz Landkammer (Josie Vankuyk) and carried the tie game into the thir period.
Dani Weiland gave the team the lead in the third period, but a pair of goals by BSM were the difference and the RiverHawks lost by a score of 3-2.
Roseau
The second game against Roseau on Dec. 28 saw the RiverHawks lead once again. Josie Vankuyk (Eva Nelson) scored just 19 seconds into the game for the only goal of the opening period.
Eva Nelson scored to make it 2-0 in the second period, but Roseau fired off four straight goals in the period to take a 4-2 lead into the third.
Izzy Cheney (Adrienne Hansen) brought the RiverHawks closer, but another goal by Roseau was the difference. Vankuyk’s second goal of the game made it 5-4, but the RiverHawks could get no closer and fell by a final score of 5-4.
Chaska/Chanhassen
After the close losses, the RiverHawks took their frustrations out on their final opponent, beating them 5-0.
In the first period, Josie Vankuyk (Adrienne Hansen) scored on the power play. In the second, Adrienne Hansen (Izzy Cheney) and Ali Schaefer (Martha Effertz) each scored.
In the third, Roz Landkammer (Lucy Felling, Vankuyk) and Vankuyk (Hansen) added goals to make the final score 5-0.
Weiser made 11 saves to get the shutout win and stop the minor losing streak.
The RiverHawks played Hopkins/Park on Tuesday night. They host Rogers on Thursday, Jan. 5, and travel to Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 6.
