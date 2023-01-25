RiverHawks lose twice, win once

The RiverHawks lost a pair of games but did score one win during the week.
The RiverHawks scored first against Wayzata on Jan. 17 but gave up a pair of goals in the third period, including one with just 19 seconds left in regulation.
Ali Schaefer (Belle Leland) gave the RiverHawks the lead in the second period, and the team carried that lead into the third period, where Wayzata rallied for the tying and winning goals.
Assistant coach Paige Jensen said that the team was dealing with illness.
“We’re back to work tomorrow, and hopefully looking for some more success as we get further down the road,” she said.
Jadyn Weiser made 38 saves in the contest.
Alexandria
The RiverHawks scored the first four goals, but had to hang on for a 5-4 win over Alexandria on Jan. 19.
In the first period, Dani Weiland (Annica Walters, Leland) led off the scoring. Josie Vankuyk made it 2-0 just a short time later. Adrienne Hansen fired in another goal and Vankuyk (Hansen, Eva Nelson) scored again, this time on the power play.
After leading 4-0, the RiverHawks gave up a pair of goals later in the opening period.
In the second and third periods, Alexandria stormed back to tie the game 4-4. Walters (Leland) scored the decisive goal for the RiverHawks several minutes into the third and the team held on for the win.
Weiser made 23 saves in the victory.
Eden Prairie
The RiverHawks fell to Eden Prairie 3-1 on Jan. 21.
Josie Vankuyk (Lucy Felling, Weiland) made it 1-0 in the first period, but the RiverHawks gave up three unanswered goals to take the loss.
Weiser made 22 saves in defeat.
The RiverHawks played at Maple Grove on Monday afternoon. They played at Buffalo on Tuesday night. Both after press deadline. They play at Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., and host Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.
