RiverHawks lose twice, win once

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

RiverHawks’ Izzy Rice skates with the puck.

The RiverHawks lost a pair of games but did score one win during the week.

The RiverHawks scored first against Wayzata on Jan. 17 but gave up a pair of goals in the third period, including one with just 19 seconds left in regulation.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments