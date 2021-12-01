RiverHawks lose to Moorhead, Hill-Murray

The RiverHawks lost their first two games of the season after a 3-0 start, bringing their record to 3-2.
Saturday, Nov. 20, saw North Wright County battle Moorhead on the road in a big early-season matchup.
Moorhead scored first in the opening period, leading to a 1-0 advantage at the end of the first 17 minutes. In the second period, Josie Vankuyk (Sydney Petersen, Chloe Finnerty) tied the score for her team, making it 1-1.
Moorhead added two goals in the period to make it a 3-1 game before Brooke Brown scored to draw the RiverHawks within a single goal at 3-2.
In the third period, neither team scored, and Moorhead simply held on for the close victory, handing the RiverHawks their first loss of the season.
Jadyn Weiser made 27 saves in the contest.
HILL-MURRAY
The RiverHawks struggled in their game against Hill-Murray Nov. 23, falling by a score of 6-0.
Hill-Murray scored two goals in each period, pulling away for the convincing victory.
The RiverHawks had 17 shots on goal in the contest, but none of them found the back of the net. The loss was the second consecutive for the team.
The RiverHawks played at Blake on Tuesday night, Nov. 30, after press deadline. They return home on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, to play Breck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.